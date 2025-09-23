/Materialists, Hamnet, Bugonia and more: The race for Oscar 2026 begins...

Oscars season has created a buzz over the world while the contenders for the award function have been disclosed including Sinner, Wicked: For Good, and Avatar: Fire and Ash to Materialists. Let's lookout at the list.
The film industry is polishing their gears as the award season is coming. Many blockbuster films have let their audience to refill the popcorn till the end, as its sequence will make the people go stick to their seats. The expectations are high for the movies like Sinner, Wicked: For Good and Avatar: Fire and Ash and Materialists which are under the award race for Oscars: the Academy Awards.
Many released and non released movies have marked their positions for the awards. A large number of movies have already created their buzz which have been announced at the recent events like Venice, Telluride and Toronto film festivals, and others that had already got a green chit at Sundance and Cannes earlier in the year. Let's check out some movies comes in the nominations for the academy awards 2026.
The upcoming movie, Bugonia holds up the nominee in the award function. The movie recounts the events of an incident which plots the kidnap of a CEO by two men when they become convinced that she's an alien who has come to ruin the Earth.
Three time Oscar winner, Avatar movie has also set its position for one more time in the Academy Awards for 2026. The story revolves around Jake and Neytiri who are in immense grief after Neteyam's death. The movie has a combat fighting scene of Jake and Neytiri's family who encounter a new and aggressive Na'vi tribe.
Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans' movie Materialists has also succeeded in positioning for the Oscars. The movie highlights the story of a professional matchmaker who gets crumbled up in finding her a match and her flawed ex.
The most talked movie, Hamnet has also secured the place in the Oscars. The movie covers the life story of the great William Shakespeare and his wife, Agnes, who are in massive joy of celebrating the birth of their son, Hamnet. Perhaps, the table turns upside down when Hamnet dies at a young age, and how Shakespeare took it as a motivation to write his timeless masterpiece "Hamlet."
Another nominee at Oscars is Wicked: For Good, which tells the story of wicked witch, Elphaba who resides in exile in the Ozian forest on the other hand Glinda lives at a palace in Emerald City. Both are delighted in the benefits of fame and popularity. Will their time be good in future?
Leonardo Dicaprio starred One Battle After Another bagged the nominee in the Academy Awards. The movie is about Bob, who lives with his vigorous and self-contained daughter, Willa. The turning point falls when his daughter, Willa goes missing, the former Bob goes on a wild mission to find her.
Ryan Coogler's Sinner us nominated for multiple positions in the Oscars. The movie centers on the plot of twin brothers who are trying to leave their problematic lives behind, and decide to return to their Mississippi hometown to start their life again. The main plot falls when they get to know that a vast evil is waiting for their arrival.