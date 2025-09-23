/Materialists, Hamnet, Bugonia and more: The race for Oscar 2026 begins...

The film industry is polishing their gears as the award season is coming. Many blockbuster films have let their audience to refill the popcorn till the end, as its sequence will make the people go stick to their seats. The expectations are high for the movies like Sinner, Wicked: For Good and Avatar: Fire and Ash and Materialists which are under the award race for Oscars: the Academy Awards.

Many released and non released movies have marked their positions for the awards. A large number of movies have already created their buzz which have been announced at the recent events like Venice, Telluride and Toronto film festivals, and others that had already got a green chit at Sundance and Cannes earlier in the year. Let's check out some movies comes in the nominations for the academy awards 2026.