/Emma Watson BANNED from driving after speeding offence



Emmy Watson has been banned from driving. The Harry Potter star is facing a new driving offence, and this time for speeding. Watson, who is known for playing the role of Hermione Granger in the movie series, has been banned from driving for a year after being caught speeding in Oxford. On Wednesday (July 16), the 35-year-old star was sentenced at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty to speeding. The actress admitted to driving her Audi S3 at 38mph in a 30mph zone.

Harry Potter actress had faced multiple driving offences in the past two years. The recent one is the fourth. As per Daily Mail, the actress received three points on her licence, which adds to nine points from driving offences in October 2023, November 2023, and January 2024. The actress didn't attend the hearing.



The actress was driving her Audi, which was towed away last year after being illegally parked, when her car was caught by a camera on Banbury Road, Oxford.



The actress also has to pay £1,044 in multiple fines, including £660 for a guilty plea, a £264 surcharge and £120 cost. She has to pay these fines within 28 days. The actress was driving her £30,000 Audi S3 at the time of the incident.

Watson's car speed was captured by a camera on a restricted road in the city. For the unversed, the actress has been studying for a doctorate at Oxford University.



Earlier, the actress had pleaded guilty to illegal parking. Last year, her car was towed away after it was parked in a no-parking area outside the Rose and Crown pub in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Coincidentally, Watson was not the only Harry Potter star, who got a fine for the driving offence on Wednesday (July 16). In the same court, her co-star Zoe Wanamaker, who played Madam Hooch in the first Harry Potter movie, was fined for speeding in the same court.

Watson shot to fame in 2001 after the release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. However, the actress has taken a break from acting to focus on her studies. She was last seen in Greta Gerwig’s 2019 Little Women.