/Harry Potter series: Makers release first look of Dominic McLaughlin, Internet says, 'He is the perfect choice'

Harry Potter fans, buckle up! The most-awaited show is finally in production. HBO is leaving no stone unturned to make the much-anticipated Harry Potter series a success. Last month, they unveiled the casting of the trio- Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley. Much to the excitement of fans, the makers have revealed the first look of Dominic McLaughlin, who will be playing the titular character in the show.

First look at Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, fans react

Readapting the Harry Potter franchise as a series, apart from films, might be the best decision! With constant scrutiny, makers are trying hard to make the series one of the most memorable ones, like the films. HBO makers took to their social media platforms and shared the first photo of the child actor. Dominic posed with a clapboard on the sets of the series in the iconic dress robes of wizard school, Hogwarts.

Along with the actor, the caption read, "First-years, step forward. The HBO Original Harry Potter series is now in production. Soon, fans flooded the comment section, and one user wrote, "Okay, yup. He is the perfect choice". Another user wrote, "Good luck little Harry. Please protect him from all the haters". "He is perfect! It begins, let's go!" wrote the third user.

What do we know about the Harry Potter series?

The Harry Potter series is written and executive-produced by Gardiner. Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television.

The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films. The newcomers Dominic McLaughlin will be playing Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton will be playing Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout will be playing Ron Weasley. Reportedly, these individuals were chosen out of thousands of candidates.