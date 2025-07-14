/Dexter: Resurrection release schedule - when is the new episode releasing in India?

You can't stay away from Dexter Morgan for long! The beloved serial killer is back in the new spinoff series, Dexter: Resurrection. Created by Clyde Phillips and directed by Marcos Siega and Monica Raymund, the series picks up after the events of Dexter: New Blood. In this spinoff, Morgan (played by Michael C Hall) survives being shot by his son, Harrison (played by Jack Alcott). Following this traumatic incident, Morgan will focus on rebuilding his relationship with his son.

The first two episodes of the show have been released, and here we have curated all the details of the show below: Check the list.



Where to watch Dexter : Resurrection in India?



The series premiered globally on Paramount+ and Showtime on 11 July. It was released a day later in India, on 12 July.



How many episodes are there in Dexter: Resurrection?



After the release of two episodes, the rest of the episodes will be released every Saturday of every week. There are a total of 10 episodes in the drama.



Dexter: Resurrection – release schedule



Episode 1: “A Beating Heart…”

Date: 12 July (RELEASED)



Episode 2: “Camera Shy”

Date: 12 July (RELEASED)



Episode 3: “Backseat Driver”

Date: 19 July



Episode 4: “Call Me Red”

Date: 26 July



Episode 5: “Murder Horny”

Date: 2 August



Episode 6: “Cats and Mouse”

Date: 9 August



Episode 7: “Course Correction”

Date: 16 August



Episode 8: “The Kill Room Where It Happens”

Date: 23 August



Episode 9: “Touched by an Ángel”

Date: 30 August



Episode 10: “And Justice For All…”

Date: 6 September



Who is in the cast of Dexter: Resurrection?



Michael C. Hall is back as Dexter Morgan, everyone's favourite serial killer. Apart from Hall, the series also stars Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater, Uma Thurman as Charley.



Other cast members include: