Dexter: Resurrection release schedule - when is the new episode releasing in India?

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jul 14, 2025, 18:25 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 18:25 IST
Poster of Dexter : Resurrection Photograph: (X/Dexter : Resurrection)

You can't stay away from Dexter Morgan for long! The beloved serial killer is back in the new spinoff series, Dexter: Resurrection. Created by Clyde Phillips and directed by Marcos Siega and Monica Raymund, the series picks up after the events of Dexter: New Blood. In this spinoff, Morgan (played by Michael C Hall) survives being shot by his son, Harrison (played by Jack Alcott). Following this traumatic incident, Morgan will focus on rebuilding his relationship with his son.

The first two episodes of the show have been released, and here we have curated all the details of the show below: Check the list.


Where to watch Dexter : Resurrection in India?

The series premiered globally on Paramount+ and Showtime on 11 July. It was released a day later in India, on 12 July.


How many episodes are there in Dexter: Resurrection?


After the release of two episodes, the rest of the episodes will be released every Saturday of every week. There are a total of 10 episodes in the drama.

Dexter: Resurrection – release schedule


Episode 1: “A Beating Heart…”

Date: 12 July (RELEASED)

Episode 2: “Camera Shy”

Date: 12 July (RELEASED)

Episode 3: “Backseat Driver”
Date: 19 July


Episode 4: “Call Me Red”

Date: 26 July

Episode 5: “Murder Horny”

Date: 2 August

Episode 6: “Cats and Mouse”

Date: 9 August

Episode 7: “Course Correction”

Date: 16 August

Episode 8: “The Kill Room Where It Happens”

Date: 23 August

Episode 9: “Touched by an Ángel”

Date: 30 August

Episode 10: “And Justice For All…”

Date: 6 September

Who is in the cast of Dexter: Resurrection?

Michael C. Hall is back as Dexter Morgan, everyone's favourite serial killer. Apart from Hall, the series also stars Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater, Uma Thurman as Charley.


Other cast members include:


Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Blessing Kamara
David Zayas as Angel Batista
Dominic Fumusa as Detective Melvin Oliva
Kadia Saraf as Detective Claudette Wallace
Krysten Ritter as Mia Lapierre
Steve Schirripa as Vinny
Emilia Suárez as Elsa Rivera
James Remar as Harry Morgan

