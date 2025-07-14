/Dexter: Resurrection release schedule - when is the new episode releasing in India?

The series premiered globally on Paramount+ and Showtime on 11 July. It was released a day later in India, on 12 July. How many episodes are there in Dexter: Resurrection? After the release of two episodes, the rest of the episodes will be released every Saturday of every week.
You can't stay away from Dexter Morgan for long! The beloved serial killer is back in the new spinoff series, Dexter: Resurrection. Created by Clyde Phillips and directed by Marcos Siega and Monica Raymund, the series picks up after the events of Dexter: New Blood. In this spinoff, Morgan (played by Michael C Hall) survives being shot by his son, Harrison (played by Jack Alcott). Following this traumatic incident, Morgan will focus on rebuilding his relationship with his son.
The first two episodes of the show have been released, and here we have curated all the details of the show below: Check the list.
The series premiered globally on Paramount+ and Showtime on 11 July. It was released a day later in India, on 12 July.
After the release of two episodes, the rest of the episodes will be released every Saturday of every week. There are a total of 10 episodes in the drama.
Dexter: Resurrection – release schedule
Episode 1: “A Beating Heart…”
Date: 12 July (RELEASED)
Episode 2: “Camera Shy”
Date: 12 July (RELEASED)
Episode 3: “Backseat Driver”
Date: 19 July
Episode 4: “Call Me Red”
Date: 26 July
Episode 5: “Murder Horny”
Date: 2 August
Episode 6: “Cats and Mouse”
Date: 9 August
Episode 7: “Course Correction”
Date: 16 August
Episode 8: “The Kill Room Where It Happens”
Date: 23 August
Episode 9: “Touched by an Ángel”
Date: 30 August
Episode 10: “And Justice For All…”
Date: 6 September
Michael C. Hall is back as Dexter Morgan, everyone's favourite serial killer. Apart from Hall, the series also stars Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater, Uma Thurman as Charley.
Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Blessing Kamara
David Zayas as Angel Batista
Dominic Fumusa as Detective Melvin Oliva
Kadia Saraf as Detective Claudette Wallace
Krysten Ritter as Mia Lapierre
Steve Schirripa as Vinny
Emilia Suárez as Elsa Rivera
James Remar as Harry Morgan