/Harry Potter series: Nick Frost as Gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid unveiled, fans miss Robbie Coltrane

Seems like there will be a daily dose of happiness for Harry Potter fans! After the first look of Harry Potter played by Dominic McLaughlin was shared by HBO, for the much-awaited Harry Potter show, now they have unveiled the first look of one of our favourite characters, Gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid, which will be played by actor Nick Frost.

First look at Nick Frost's Hagrid, fans' react

HBO took to their official Instagram page and shared an image of Nick Frost in full costume as Hagrid from the sets of the show. Along with the photo, the caption read, “Everyone ready? ‘Ere we go! Nick Frost has walked his first day in the big boots of Hagrid on the set of the new HBO Original Harry Potter series.”

Followed by this, it reminded fans of Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who had played the role of Hagrid in the Harry Potter films. One user wrote, "Robbie would be so proud, Nick". Another user wrote, "Hagird is back". "Here he is! Best of luck mate, you’ll smash its back doors in!", wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Robbie Coltrane had portrayed in all eight Harry Potter films. He died at the age of 72 on October 14, 2022, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Larbert, United Kingdom. As per reports, his cause of death was obesity and type 2 Diabetes.

Latest update on Harry Potter show

A day before, HBO had unveiled the look of child actor Dominic McLaughlin, who will be playing the titular role in the show. Now, with the first looks of Hagrid and Harry Potter dropped, fans are eagerly waiting for the looks of other confirmed cast as well, ie, John Lithgow as Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall, Papapa Essiedu as Snape, Luke Thallon as Quirell, and Paul Whitehouse as Filch.

With looks dropping one by one and filming already commenced, all attention is on the series and they are eager to relive the show, who are dearly missing the Harry Potter franchise. It is scheduled to premiere next year.