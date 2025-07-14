/K-pop girl group Mamamoo member Hwasa reveals she has hearing loss: 'My eardrum is damaged...'

South Korean singer and member of girl group Mamamoo had recently appeared on the show Crazy Rich Koreans and opened up about the physical toll it took on her during the concerts, especially during the Boston leg of the tour. The K-pop idol also revealed that it was the most threatening moment for her.

Hwasa reveals concerts taking a toll on her body

In the interaction, Hwasa said that during the Boston tour, she realised that something was wrong with her body and was worried about it. She stated, “This was the most threatening moment since the tour began… I felt like I was really about to catch something. I was incredibly worried, mostly about my physical condition and stamina.”

One of the most shocking details Hwasa revealed is that she had her eardrum burst, which caused her hearing loss. She said, “When it gets loud, it triggers my tinnitus, and it keeps damaging my eardrum. But I still crank my in-ear up. At one point, the in-ear monitor burst. That’s why I have trouble hearing in my left ear.”

All about Hwasa

Hwasa gained recognition after she became a member of the girl group Mamamoo in 2014. In February 2019, she made her solo debut with the song "Twit," which topped the Circle Digital Chart and won song of the year at the Gaon Chart Music Awards.

In 2020, Hwasa debuted as part of the Refund Sisters with the single "Don't Touch Me," which reached number one in South Korea. In 2021, she released her EP, María, which charted at number five in her home country, while its lead single "María" peaked at number two on the Gaon Charts, earning her a Golden Disc and Mnet Asian Music Award.