Actor Ralph Fiennes, who brought the Dark Lord Voldemort to life in the Harry Potter movies, has one key tip for the next actor to take on the role in the upcoming Harry Potter reboot, and it's hilarious. Ralph Fiennes made his big screen debut as the character in 2005's Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. The HBO Max reboot series will be a more faithful adaptation of the beloved books by J.K. Rowling and is set to start production in the coming weeks.

Fiennes shares his robe-walking tips

Voldemort is the primary antagonist of the Harry Potter franchise, and speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the actor shared his tips for the next actor who takes on the role, saying:

"Make sure you can handle the long, flowing robes, and don't trip over them. Practice your long, flowing robe walk."



Fiennes also went on to share how he had difficulty with his tights while filming the movies: "kept getting lower and lower throughout the shooting day and became uncomfortable. I requested for individual tights like a garter belt, so I enjoyed teasing the stunt guys by lifting up my robes and showing them my garter belt."

Meet the new cast

While most of the main cast has been revealed, we still do not know who will be playing the role of Voldemort in the TV reboot. But we do know that Dominic McLaughlin has been cast as Harry, Arabella Stanton will portray Hermione, and Alastair Stout plays Ron.

The rest of the main cast includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

The upcoming reboot is being helmed by Francesca Gardiner, known for her work on The Man in the High Castle and His Dark Materials. The first season, expected to premiere in 2026, will cover the events of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.