/'99% positive Democrat garbage': Trump 'can't believe' ABC gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back

President Donald Trump has blasted ABC for allowing late-night host Jimmy Kimmel back on air, accusing the network of favouring Democrats and hinting at possible action against the broadcaster. “I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back. The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. He claimed Kimmel had “no talent” and was “99% positive Democrat garbage,” adding that the network was putting itself “in jeopardy.” Trump went further, suggesting Kimmel’s show amounted to “a major Illegal Campaign Contribution” to the Democratic Party. “I think we’re going to test ABC out on this,” he said.

What did Kimmel say after his return?

Kimmel returned to screens on Tuesday, saying Trump “tried his best” to cancel him but instead drew more viewers. “It’s been overwhelming,” he told his audience. “I’ve heard from people all over the world over the last six days, everyone I have ever met has reached out,” he added. The comedian thanked fellow late-night hosts, Hollywood figures and his fans. “Most of all I want to thank the people who don’t support my show and what I believe, but support my right to share those beliefs anyway,” he said.

Why was Kimmel suspended in the first place?

Disney, which owns ABC, suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week following fierce pressure from Trump officials and right-wing groups. The move came after Kimmel’s 15 September monologue on the shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, where he accused “the Maga gang” of trying to spin the incident for political gain. The suspension triggered outrage across Hollywood, media and even from Republicans like Senator Ted Cruz. Facing mounting criticism, Disney reinstated the show on Tuesday.

Kimmel accuses Trump of trying to silence him

Kimmel used his first night back to warn about the dangers of political pressure on free speech. “The president of the United States made it very clear he wants to see me and the hundreds of people who work here fired from our jobs,” he said. “Our leader celebrates Americans losing their livelihoods because he can’t take a joke,” he added. Calling it “anti-American,” Kimmel added: “A government threat to silence a comedian the President doesn’t like is anti-American.”