/j-hope makes history again with Hope on the Stage concert film in IMAX theaters

BTS star j-hope is set to light up the big screen with his first solo concert film, j-hope Tour ‘HOPE ON THE STAGE’ THE MOVIE. Fans worldwide can relive the electrifying energy of his solo era when the film premieres in IMAX and theaters globally on November 12 and 15, with exclusive IMAX previews launching on November 3.

The feature, distributed by Trafalgar Releasing, captures the two-night encore shows at Goyang Stadium in South Korea, which served as the grand finale of j-hope’s debut solo world tour. The tour itself was history-making, spanning 33 performances across 16 cities and drawing more than 524,000 fans across Asia, Europe, and North America.

A setlist that blends solo hits and BTS favourites

The movie highlights j-hope’s dynamic artistry, weaving together tracks from his debut mixtape Hope World, solo album Jack In The Box, and his latest project HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1. Fans can expect breathtaking live renditions of “Sweet Dreams” (feat. Miguel), “MONA LISA,” and “Killin’ It Girl (Solo Version)”, alongside reimagined versions of BTS classics such as “MIC Drop,” “Silver Spoon,” and “Dis-ease.”

Behind-the-scenes and special guest appearances

Adding to the magic, the film also takes viewers backstage with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage. Special appearances from BTS members Jin and Jung Kook, as well as Korean R&B star Crush, underscore the close-knit artistry that BTS fans-ARMY-cherish.

A historic solo journey

j-hope’s solo run broke barriers, he became the first K-pop soloist to perform at Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium, and the first South Korean male artist to headline a stadium concert in North America. Beyond the tour, he also headlined festivals such as Lollapalooza Berlin (affectionately dubbed #HOBIPALOOZA by fans) and was spotted supporting BLACKPINK on their world tour stop in South Korea.

Tickets and global release

Global ticket sales for j-hope Tour ‘HOPE ON THE STAGE’ THE MOVIE begin on October 15 at the official website. Fans are encouraged to check regional release dates and times as they may vary.