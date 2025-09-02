/BTS' Jungkook speaks out following recent security breach, shares shocking details: 'What’s wrong is wrong'

BTS’s Jungkook celebrated his 28th birthday on September 1. On the special occasion, the pop star interacted with fans through a livestream. Amid various discussions, he also issued a stern warning against home invasion, which has become a growing issue for the seven members.

The singer expressed concern over repeated privacy violations, recalling the most recent incident in which a woman tried to enter his residence.

Jungkook issues a stern warning against home invasion

While interacting with fans, Jungkook addressed the incident that occurred on Aug 29, just hours after his previous livestream.

The pop star revealed that a woman in her 40s attempted to break into his home but was eventually caught.

Telling fans about the incident, Jungkook said, “I was watching everything on my home CCTV. When I heard the police arriving, (the intruder) tried to rush out through the underground parking lot but was eventually caught.”

“She said she was my friend. ARMYs are like family and friends, but I had to make it clear—being supportive is one thing, but what’s wrong is wrong,” he added.

Giving a stern warning against the security breach, the ‘’Yes or No'' singer said, "If you come, I’ll lock you in. Everything is recorded as evidence, and you’ll be dragged away. If you step into my parking lot without my permission, you’ll be trapped until I open the door. CCTV is everywhere. Unless you want to end up at the police station, don’t ever come in.”

Woman booked after attempted break-in

According to reports, the Korean woman was booked for attempting to break into the singer’s home at around 11 p.m. She was soon taken into custody after Jungkook called the police. The investigation is ongoing.