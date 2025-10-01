/Why Elon Musk cancelled his Netflix subscription — and what Charlie Kirk has to do with it | Explained



Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk never shies away from putting his views forward. Known for openly sharing his opinions and ideologies, Musk has recently called out Netflix - but why? The backlash stems from a controversy involving Hamish Steele, the director of Netflix’s animated show Dead End: Paranormal Park, who made a controversial post about the death of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

This sparked outrage, with many users criticising the show for promoting pro-transgender ideology. They accused Netflix of supporting and pushing a “woke agenda” onto children. Social media has since been flooded with clips from the show, with critics claiming it attempts to influence children’s way of thinking.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Elon Musk cancels Netflix subscription

The Tesla CEO has been actively engaging in the backlash against Dead End, responding to posts and sharing his views on X. In one instance, he reshared a post that read:

Responding to a post on X, Muck revealed that he's no longer watching anything on Netflix.

Sharing a post on X, which reads, ''Just cancelled my Netflix subscription.If you employ someone who celebrates the murder of Charlie Kirk and makes content that pushes pro-trans content to my kids. You will NEVER get a dime of my money. It's as simple as that.''

Musk simply wrote 'Same', revealing that he is no longer using Netflix.

In another post that was against Netflix, Musk wrote,'' Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids.''

Resharing another post against transgender themes in Steele's show, he wrote, "This is not ok," he wrote.

Ever since the tech mogul started calling out Netflix and the show, the backlash has gained momentum with multiple users sharing screenshots of their cancellations of the program. What started as one controversial post has now grown into a broader debate about children’s entertainment, free expression, and the influence of streaming platforms.

So far, Netflix has not released any official statement.

What did Hamish Steele say about Kirk's death?