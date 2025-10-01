/After Cannes premiere Kanu Behl’s bold drama Agra to hit theatres this November

After winning accolades at global film festivals, filmmaker Kanu Behl’s critically acclaimed Hindi feature Agra is all set to hit theatres across India on November 14, 2025. The film, which had its world premiere at the Directors’ Fortnight during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, has garnered widespread praise for its bold storytelling and ensemble performances.

International acclaim and awards

Agra, an Indo-French co-production by Saregama India Ltd, UFO Production, and O28 Films, is Behl’s second feature to premiere at Cannes, following his debut film Titli (2014). The film has won multiple awards internationally, including, Special Jury Award at MAMI 2023, Best Indie Film and Best Actor at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 and more.

The film was developed at the PJLF Three Rivers Residency program in Italy and backed by the prestigious ‘Cinema du Monde’ film fund.

A bold exploration of family and sexuality

Co-written by Kanu Behl and Atika Chohan, Agra delves into the sexual dynamics within a family and explores the dystopian fractures of modern Indian society confined within shrinking personal spaces. The story follows Guru, a sexually repressed young man, navigating complex relationships and self-discovery in a small household, culminating in a profound coming-of-age journey.

Stellar ensemble cast

Agra features a compelling ensemble cast, headlined by Rahul Roy, the original Aashiqui star, marking his much-awaited comeback. Other key performers include Priyanka Bose, debutant Mohit Agarwal, South Indian actress Ruhani Sharma, and veteran actors Vibha Chibber, Sonal Jha, and Aanchal Goswami.

What makers have to say

Excited about the film’s theatrical release, Kanu Behl said, “Agra has perhaps been the toughest journey of my life so far. A film that has taken me close to a decade to reach the Indian audience. My hope is that it speaks its voice loud and clear, and starts a conversation- about our sexuality, the spaces we inhabit, and everything that lies buried around it. I have never been so excited to share a piece of my work all these years!”

Siddharth Anand Kumar, EVP of Films & Events at Saregama India Ltd., emphasized the importance of making films like Agra accessible to Indian audiences, “Films like Agra often earn international acclaim, but not many find a release in India. It’s raw, bold, and unflinching. Kanu holds up a mirror that compels us to confront realities we usually choose to ignore. We’re proud to bring this remarkable film to Indian theatres. It’s the kind of cinema that lingers long after you’ve left the theatre.”

Mark your calendars for November 14, 2025, when it releases across India.