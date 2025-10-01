/Why Paresh Rawal’s The Taj Story poster has sparked controversy? Makers respond

Bollywood veteran Paresh Rawal’s upcoming film The Taj Story has landed in the middle of a heated debate after its latest poster triggered widespread backlash online. The film, written and directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, is set to release on October 31, 2025, but its promotional material has already stirred strong reactions.

What sparked the controversy?

The controversy began when a motion poster featuring Paresh Rawal was unveiled on social media. In the visual, Rawal is seen lifting the dome of the Taj Mahal, revealing a Lord Shiva idol inside. This imagery quickly went viral, drawing sharp criticism from users who accused the makers of “distorting history” and “hurting religious sentiments.”

Many online reactions questioned the intent of the movie. One user commented, “OMG, didn’t expect this from Paresh Rawal.” Another wrote, “These people want to spread unrest in the country.” The backlash soon turned into a larger debate about mixing faith with historical narratives.

Paresh Rawal deletes post, issues clarification

Initially, Paresh Rawal shared the poster on X with the caption, “What if everything you’ve been taught is a lie? The truth isn’t just hidden; it’s being judged. Unveil the facts with #TheTajStory on 31st October in cinemas near you.”

The post was later deleted following the outrage. In its place, Rawal shared a disclaimer on behalf of the production house, Swarnim Global Services Pvt. Ltd. The statement read, “The makers of the film ‘The Taj Story’ clarify that the movie does not deal with any religious matters, nor does it claim that a Shiv temple resides within the Taj Mahal. It focuses solely on historical facts. We would kindly request you to watch the film and form your own opinion.”

Despite the clarification, criticism continued, with some netizens calling the move a “publicity stunt” while others defended the film’s right to creative expression.

Teaser shows intense courtroom drama

The film’s teaser, released earlier in August, showcased Paresh Rawal in a courtroom drama setting, passionately arguing about the intellectual erasure of a community. The serious tone of the teaser indicated that the film would dive deep into historical debates, rather than being a conventional period drama.

The larger debate around the Taj Mahal

The Taj Mahal, built in the 17th century by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, has often been dragged into controversies. Fringe theories claim it was constructed on the site of a pre-existing Hindu temple, but mainstream historians and archaeologists have dismissed these claims as baseless. The current poster controversy appears to have reignited this long-standing debate.

About The Taj Story

Produced by Swarnim Global Services Pvt. Ltd. and CA Suresh Jha, the film features Paresh Rawal, Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sneha Wagh, and Namit Das. Creative producer Vikas Radhesham is also associated with the project. The film is slated to release in theatres on October 31, 2025.

Paresh Rawal’s upcoming projects

Apart from The Taj Story, Rawal will also be seen in ‘Thamma’, a horror-comedy starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He has also confirmed his much-awaited comeback in ‘Hera Pheri 3’ alongside Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty.