/Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar confirms the return of chaotic trio, clears the air on legal dispute with Paresh Rawal

Bollywood's one of the OG, Hera Pheri, is once again back in the headlines, but for all the right reasons, after Akshay Kumar revealed that the trio will be returning to the big screens to entertain everyone for the third installment of the popular franchise. The Bollywood actor also opened up about the legal dispute with Paresh Rawal and said whether it was real or a publicity stunt.

What update did Akshay Kumar give about Hera Pheri 3?

In an interaction with Sonal Kalra on The Right Angle, Akshay Kumar said, "Nahi yeh publicity stunt nahi hai. The things went legal, so when legal things are involved, we cannot call it a publicity stunt; it is a real thing. But ab sab kuch thik ho gaya hai. Very soon, some kind of announcement can come. Yes, there were some ups and downs. But now everything is solved, and we are back together, and we have always been together. Yes. That's it".

This comes after Paresh Rawal had recently revealed in a podcast, saying, "There's no controversy. I believe that when people have loved something so much, then have to be extra careful. It is our responsibility towards the audience. The audience has given you so much adulation. You can't take things for granted. Mehnat karke unko do. So, I thought that sab saath mein aaye, mehnat karein. Aur kuch nahin. It is all resolved now. Pehle bhi nai aane hi wali thi, but it’s just that we had to fine-tune ourselves. After all, all of them are creative, be it Priyadarshan, Akshay, or Suniel. They are friends for many, many, many years.”

The legal fight began when reports of Akshay Kumar's production company, Cape of Good Films, decided to file a lawsuit against Paresh Rawal for his sudden exit from Hera Pheri 3.

All about the Hera Pheri franchise

Hera Pheri was first released in 2000, and the comedy thriller was helmed by Priyadarshan. After the success of the first part, a sequel titled Phir Hera Pheri was released in 2006. The film starred Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar, and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. Apart from the trio, it also featured Tabu, Om Puri, Asrani, and Gulshan Grover, among others.