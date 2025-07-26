A typical evening of Coldplay music at Boston's Gillette Stadium became a global sensation after the lead singer, Chris Martin, accidentally revealed an office affair involving AI company Astronomer's former CEO Andy Byron and former HR head Kristin Cabot on the giant screen, called 'kiss cam'. The internet was flooded with the videos, which have now inspired several gossips and debates regarding workplace ethics and dynamics of relationships, while certain boundaries and moral values were breached. Just days after the fiasco, the company has now hired Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin's ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow.

Astronomer hires Chris Martin's ex-wife, netizens react

The data operation platform tool is used to share a video in which Gwyneth Paltrow is talking about her role in the company. "I've been hired on a very temporary basis to speak on behalf of the 300-plus employees at Astronomer. Astronomers have gotten a lot of questions over the last few days, and they wanted me to answer the most common ones. Thank you for your interest in Astronomer".

Soon after the promotional video was shared by the Astronomer, netizens flooded the comment section of the posts, and one user wrote, "You got Chris Martin's ex-wife?? Savage". Another user wrote, "I want to know what prompt you used on what system to come up with this PR response because chef's kiss". "Guys, this is a PR masterclass. You take the most viral moment of July 2025 and instead of disaster control, make light of the situation and create the ultimate brand awareness", wrote the third user.

What is all about the Coldplay kiss cam scandal?

The incident at the Coldplay concert has caught the attention of the world and has left everyone talking about it. For the unversed, a video of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company's Head of HR Kristin Cabot was caught in an awkward embrace at the Coldplay concert in Boston, which went viral within no time. The pair were spotted on the stadium's kiss cam mid-snog, before hastily ducking out of view as Coldplay frontman Chris Martin quipped on stage, "Either they're having an affair or they are very shy". The clip quickly spread across TikTok, Reddit, and X, igniting rumours of an alleged affair.

What do we know about Gwyneth Paltrow?

American actress Gwyneth Paltrow is the daughter of filmmaker Bruce Paltrow and actress Blythe Danner. She established herself as one of the popular and bankable stars in Hollywood.

Her notable works include Shakespeare in Love, The Talented Mr Ripley, MCU (Iron Man, Avengers part), Seven, Flesh and Bone, A Perfect Murder, Shallow Hal, and Proof, among others. She has bagged several accolades, including the Academy Award. Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen

Actors Guild, among others.