/Donald Trump confirms Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has appealed for pardon: ‘I call him Puff Daddy’

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has requested a presidential pardon after being sentenced to more than four years of prison in a federal criminal case. The disgraced music mogul was sentenced to jail on Friday for his conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

‘I call him Puff Daddy’

While speaking to reporters at the Oval Office on Monday, Trump was asked whether he would pardon Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell. Trump responded saying that a lot of people have asked for a presidential pardon, including Combs

“A lot of people have asked me for pardons," said the US President and added, “I call him Puff Daddy, [he] has asked me for a pardon."

In August, a member of Combs’ legal team had revealed to CNN that the music mogul’s camp had reached out to the Trump administration about a potential pardon.

“It’s my understanding that we’ve reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon,” attorney Nicole Westmoreland had said.

Will Trump pardon Combs?

Earlier in an interview with Newsmax, Trump had indicated that he was unlikely to pardon the music mogul.

“I was very friendly with him, I got along with him great and he seemed like a nice guy. I didn’t know him well. But when I ran for office, he was very hostile.”

Trump added at the time that this made pardoning Combs “more difficult to do.”