/Dolly Parton's sister gives health update, says singer 'hasn’t been feeling her best'

The health of singer Dolly Parton is not up to par. A week after the country singer postponed her Las Vegas residency due to heart struggles, her sister has given an update.

On Tue (Oct 7), Dolly's sister, Frieda Parton, wrote in the post that she was praying all night for her sister.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me," Freida wrote in a post.

Concluding the message, she called her singer and musical legend, ''strong.''

“She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!”

Dolly Parton postponed her Las Vegas residency.

On Sept 28, the 79-year-old singer revealed that she would be postponing her LA residency due to some health challenges. She refrained from sharing the exact health issue she's facing.

In a statement shared on her Instagram handle, she wrote, “As many of you know, I’ve been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures. As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000 check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!” Dolly wrote in the announcement. “In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see. You see good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you."

Dolly Parton's health struggles



Dolly has been facing a lot of health struggles in this tough year. In Sept, the country singer also missed Dollywood's new Night Flight Expedition ride. She skipped the event due to Kidney stone recovery.

"Hello Dollywood! It’s me," she told fans. "I know — and I’m here, and you’re there. And you’re wondering why that is? Well, I had a little problem," Parton said before adding, "I had a kidney stone that was causing me a lot of problems, turned out it’d given me an infection, and the doctor said, 'You don’t need to be traveling right this minute, so you need a few days to get better.'"