/D4vd case update: Did singer transferred his real estate holdings to his mother amid death investigation of Celeste Rivas?

American singer and songwriter D4vd's life has come to a standstill after his name cropped up in the investigation of the death of Celeste Rivas, whose dead body was found in the former's car. According to the report, D4vd has transferred his real estate property to his mother's name. Let's dive into more details.

When did D4vd transfer his properties to his mother?

According to a report by TMZ, the legal documents obtained showcase that the singer transferred the deeds to two Houston-area residences he owns under a trust to his mother.

Reportedly, he made changes on September 18 and September 22, and the 18th was the same day cops were called to one of his homes for a swatting incident. The report suggests that the caller, who was apparently using a device to mask their voice, falsely reported a shooting and a dead female victim.

D4vd case: Hiring a lawyer, report of fake age of Celeste Rivas, and more

According to reports, the lawyer who will be representing D4vd is Blair Berk, as the investigation of the death of Celeste Rivas intensifies. Reportedly, Blair Berk has represented celebrities that include Kanye West, Harvey Weinstein, Lindsay Lohan, Britney Spears, and Reese Witherspoon, among others. The lawyers are known for handling cases that include DUIs and minor legal issues.

Reports suggest that Blair had represented Monia Sementilli for the 2017 murder of her husband, celebrity hairstylist Fabio Sementilli, for which she received a life sentence in June.

The report also suggests that D4vd was in an underage relationship with Celest. Sources have also claimed that D4vd first made contact with Rivas through the social media platform Twitch, which is also a gaming platform, when she was only 12. Reportedly, so far, the authorities have not issued any update on their investigation, and no arrests have been made. Moreover, no suspects have been publicly named.