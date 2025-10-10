Renowned R&B group Brown Eyed Soul, consisting of four members, is grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. The group is creating buzz after a former member of the band Sunghoon spoke about how he was forced by the agency to leave the group in 2023. Let's delve into knowing more details and what led to his forced exit.

Why was Sunghoon forced to exit the group?

Sunghoon took to his official Instagram account to address the issue he faced and revealed why he

was forcefully asked to leave the group. He stated, “I was prating and waiting, but I couldn't just sit around doing nothing, so I decided to release my second album. But then I found out through the internet that Naul's voice had already come back, and he was getting ready for a solo project. For me, who had been praying for his voice to come back, it was a great shock. At that moment, 20 years of sorrow and anger exploded within me.”

"We agreed to end things without revealing the dirt to anyone else,” Sunghoon continued. “I'm fine with people saying that '3 is the perfect number' of whatever. But if they were going to do that, shouldn't they have at least taken my name out of [Brown Eyed Soul's] fifth album? Wouldn't that have been the polite thing to do for me?" he further said.

Sunghoon said, "He was getting professional treatment and help, but during the process, he left insulting messages to other members and their families,” the agency said in a statement. “We helped him continue his solo activities in hopes that he would recover, but he showed no sign of change even after a year, which is why we decided that it would not get any better. Although we sincerely hope that he gets better, as longtime colleagues of Sunghoon, we will also be taking firm legal measures if he continues to spread false rumors and damage the reputation of our artists and the company".

After this, Long Play Music issued a statement saying, “Sung Hoon experienced psychological difficulties and instability during the pandemic and due to other members’ health issues. We were informed that he received professional counselling and treatment. During this time, he repeatedly sent personal attacks and inappropriate messages to other members and their families.”

All about Brown Eyed Soul

Brown Eyed Soul was a group of four members, ie, Ahn Jung Yeop, Yoo Na Ul, Go Young Jun, and Sung Hoon. They released their debut album, Soul Free, on September 17, 2003. From it, the single Jeongmal Saranghaesseulkka stayed in the top music charts for a while and won 1st place in the KBS charts.