/Karwa Chauth 2025: Kiara Advani to Shilpa Shetty, 7 Bollywood-inspired looks to steal this festive season

Karwa Chauth 2025 will be celebrated on Friday, October 10, marking a day of love, devotion, and festive elegance. As per the Hindu lunar calendar, the Chaturthi Tithi begins on October 9 at 10:54 PM and ends on October 10 at 7:38 PM, making Friday the auspicious day for observing the fast. While the festival symbolizes the eternal bond of marriage, it’s also a day where women across the country embrace their most glamorous, traditional, and heartfelt looks. From vibrant reds to soft pinks and regal golds, Bollywood divas continue to set the trend for Karwa Chauth outfit inspiration every year. Here’s a look at some celebrity-inspired outfit ideas to help you nail your festive look this Karwa Chauth 2025.

