/Karwa Chauth 2025: Kiara Advani to Shilpa Shetty, 7 Bollywood-inspired looks to steal this festive season

Whether you go full desi or take a fusion route, this Karwa Chauth is all about celebrating love in style. Here are seven celebrity-inspired outfit ideas to sparkle in as you await the moonrise.
Karwa Chauth 2025 will be celebrated on Friday, October 10, marking a day of love, devotion, and festive elegance. As per the Hindu lunar calendar, the Chaturthi Tithi begins on October 9 at 10:54 PM and ends on October 10 at 7:38 PM, making Friday the auspicious day for observing the fast. While the festival symbolizes the eternal bond of marriage, it’s also a day where women across the country embrace their most glamorous, traditional, and heartfelt looks. From vibrant reds to soft pinks and regal golds, Bollywood divas continue to set the trend for Karwa Chauth outfit inspiration every year. Here’s a look at some celebrity-inspired outfit ideas to help you nail your festive look this Karwa Chauth 2025.
Ananya Panday’s georgette saree in red with delicate zari floral work is perfect for those who love minimalism. It’s light, breezy, and perfect for a day-long fast, allowing you to stay stylish yet comfortable.
Nothing speaks Karwa Chauth like a rich red saree. Janhvi Kapoor mesmerized in a deep red silk drape with golden zari embroidery and a contrasting emerald green blouse. Her choice of traditional jewellery, a statement choker, earrings, and a delicate bindi, makes this the perfect pick for those aiming for old-school charm and regal radiance.
Want to break away from the conventional saree? Take cues from Kiara Advani’s fusion look, a red embroidered crop top paired with palazzo pants and a statement dupatta. It’s the right mix of comfort and contemporary flair while keeping the festive vibe alive.
Known for her love for vibrant hues, Shilpa Shetty’s fuchsia pink saree with gold and red embroidery is a visual delight. The plunging blouse, gold choker, and soft waves make this look ideal for women who want to stand out without staying far from tradition.
For those who love drama, Priyanka Chopra’s red ruffle saree paired with a golden bralette blouse brings a contemporary twist to tradition. With red lips, sindoor, and a sleek mangalsutra, she exudes festive glamour and marital devotion.
For lovers of classic glamour, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s embroidered red Anarkali is the ultimate inspiration. Adorned with intricate gold motifs, it perfectly balances sophistication and tradition. The full-sleeve design and matching dupatta make it an ideal choice for the evening puja.
Sonam Kapoor’s brocade ghagra choli in pink, green, and gold hues offers a refreshing alternative to the usual reds. With rich embroidery and layered styling, it’s ideal for those who wish to experiment with textures and tones this festive season.