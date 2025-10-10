/Tangled live-action: Scarlett Johansson is in talks to be part of Disney's film?

American animated musical adventure Tangled, which is still loved by many, might get its live-action film. The film was released in cinemas in 2010 with praise from the audience and raked in numbers at the box office. Reports are that Disney is proceeding with the project, and Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson is in talks to feature in this. Let's delve into knowing more details.

What more do we know about the Tangled live-action film?

According to reports, the Marvel star Scarlett is reportedly in talks to play the role of Mother Gothel, which is voiced by the actress and singer Donna Murphy in the animated film. This comes after the fairy tale story was reportedly paused indefinitely earlier this year.

It was decided to pause in April due to the commercial failure of March's Snow White film adaptation. But, due to the Lilo & Stitch remake reportedly striking a chord at the box office.

All about Tangled

Tangled is loosely based on the German fairy tale Rapunzel in the collection of folktales published by the Brothers Grimm. It was directed by Nathan Greno and Byron Howard and produced by Roy Conli, from a screenplay written by Dan Fogelman.

It featured the voices of Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi, and Donna Murphy. Non-speaking animal characters include Rapunzel's pet chameleon, Pascal, and Maximus, the horse of the head of the palace guard. Other non-speaking roles include Rapunzel's parents (the Queen and King of Corona), the other Stabbington brother, and Ulf the Mime Thug.