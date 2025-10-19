/Newlyweds Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco make first appearance after wedding at Academy Museum Gala 2025 | See pics

Freshly married last month, singer-actor Selena Gomez and record producer-songwriter Benny Blanco stepped out together for the first time at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, California, leaving fans swooning over their red carpet chemistry. Photos and videos of the couple quickly went viral across social media, capturing their affectionate glances and beautiful smiles.

Their looks steal the spotlight

For the gala, the couple opted for elegant black ensembles. Gomez dazzled in a sparkling, embellished gown layered with a sleek jacket, her hair styled in a chic bun, complemented by silver earrings. Blanco kept it classic yet stylish in a black blazer with matching trousers and a dark blue shirt. The duo’s coordinated look and visible happiness made them the highlight of the evening, as they posed for photographers and shared candid moments on the red carpet.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the couple’s chemistry. One tweeted, “The way they look at each other is everything.” Another wrote, “They look so happy together,” while others praised Benny’s transformation since the relationship began: “Benny’s glow up with Selena hits differently.”

A glimpse into their love story

Selena Gomez confirmed her relationship with Benny Blanco in December 2023, after being romantically linked since June 2023. The couple announced their engagement in December 2024, following more than a year of dating, and tied the knot last month in an intimate California ceremony. Gomez shared photos and videos from the wedding on Instagram, captioning one post with the date: “9.27.25.”

The bride wore a stunning halter-style Ralph Lauren gown with an open back and intricate floral details, while Benny opted for a classic black tuxedo and bow tie. Their nuptials were attended by celebrity friends, including Ed Sheeran, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Paul Rudd, and Paris Hilton.

Musical collaborations and career highlights

The couple has a history of collaboration, having worked together on Gomez’s hits Same Old Love (2015), I Can’t Get Enough (2019), and Single Soon (2023). Blanco has produced tracks for major stars like Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Halsey, and Ed Sheeran.

Gomez has also been busy with acting, recently appearing in the fifth season of the hit drama series Only Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short, streaming on Hulu and Disney+ since September 9, 2025.