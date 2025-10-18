/David Attenborough, legendary broadcaster, wins Daytime Emmy at 99

Sir David Attenborough has made television history by becoming the oldest Daytime Emmy winner at the age of 99. The legendary broadcaster earned the Outstanding Daytime Personality, Non-Daily award for hosting Netflix’s acclaimed series Secret Lives of Orangutans. With this victory, Attenborough surpassed Dick Van Dyke, who set the previous record in 2024 at 98.

Although Attenborough could not attend the ceremony in Pasadena, California, his monumental career as a writer, host, and narrator spans over eight decades, solidifying his status as a global broadcasting icon.

General Hospital dominates the night

The 52nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards also celebrated ABC’s long-running soap General Hospital, which emerged as the night’s big winner with six major trophies, including Outstanding Drama Series. Actor Jonathan Jackson was recognized for his role as Lucky Spencer, while Alley Mills won Outstanding Guest Performer for her portrayal of Heather Webber. Nancy Lee Grahn earned her third Emmy for her role as Alexis Davis, delivering a powerful speech urging audiences to "stand up" for democracy.

Supporting acting honours went to first-time nominee Susan Walters of The Young and the Restless. The show also secured awards for its writing and directing teams, cementing its successful year in daytime television.

Other notable wins

Drew Barrymore celebrated her first Daytime Emmy as a talk show host for The Drew Barrymore Show, outshining nominees including Kelly Clarkson, Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa, Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda Kotb, and Jennifer Hudson.

Emerging talent awardee Lisa Yamada of CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful, at just 23, shared an emotional moment with the audience, while culinary host Kardea Brown of Food Network’s Delicious Miss Brown expressed her joy in tears as her long-running show received recognition.

Journalist Deborah Norville was honoured with the Career Achievement Award, capping a night of celebrating both veteran icons and rising stars in the daytime industry.

