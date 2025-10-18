Shah Rukh Khan says he’s not an outsider, reveals who his ‘family’ is in Bollywood

Bollywood fans were treated to a once-in-a-lifetime moment when Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan shared the same stage at the Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The trio, often called the “Three Pillars of Bollywood,” came together to discuss their careers, the evolution of Hindi cinema, and their enduring friendship. But what stole the show was Shah Rukh Khan’s affectionate comment that instantly melted hearts.

Shah Rukh’s sweet words win the Internet

During a candid chat, Salman Khan praised Shah Rukh for making it big in Bollywood despite not hailing from a film family. “Aamir comes from a film background, and so do I, but this man here (Shah Rukh Khan) didn’t. He came from Delhi and made it on his own,” Salman said. Before he could finish, Shah Rukh charmingly interrupted, “May I interject, Salman? I also come from a film family. Salman’s family is my family, and Aamir’s family is my family. That’s why I’m a star.”

The audience erupted in applause as Aamir Khan, clearly amused, quipped, “Now you know why Shah Rukh is a star.” Fans flooded social media with clips of the moment, calling it “the reunion Bollywood didn’t know it needed.”

‘The Three Khans’ steal the spotlight in Riyadh

The Joy Forum 2025, hosted under the patronage of His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, featured global personalities including Terry Crews, Shaquille O’Neal, and Lee Jung-Jae. Yet, it was the three Khans who stole the show. Their chemistry, humour, and mutual admiration left the audience nostalgic about the golden era of Hindi cinema.

Shah Rukh further expressed his gratitude for sharing the stage with his longtime peers. “I look up to these guys-literally and figuratively,” he joked. “They’re aspirational and inspirational. I feel thankful to be in the same house, the same forum as them.”

Will the Three Khans finally share the screen?

When asked about the possibility of working together, Shah Rukh smiled and said, “If the three of us ever come together in one film, that itself would be a dream come true.” Aamir added, “We’ve discussed it many times, but we’re waiting for the right script.” The statement sparked a frenzy online, with fans trending “#ThreeKhansMovie” on social media.

Adding to the buzz, YouTube sensation MrBeast shared a photo of himself with the trio, captioned, “Hey India, should we all do something together?” The post went viral, with fans speculating about a possible collaboration between the global influencer and Bollywood’s biggest superstars.

On the work front

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ and will next appear in ‘King’, directed by Siddharth Anand, alongside Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone. Salman Khan is currently shooting for ‘Battle of Galwan’, while Aamir Khan was last seen in ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, which turned out to be a box office success.

