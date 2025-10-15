Salman Khan never made Govinda feel inferior, shares actress Deepshikha Nagpal

Salman Khan is undoubtedly the biggest superstar, yet a humble man with a heart of gold. He has always been generous and kind, helping others in need. Among many of his kind gestures, Salman also holds the credit for reviving Govinda’s career with his film Partner. Moreover, his partnership with Govinda thrived on the sets, as Salman never made him feel that his career was going through a rough patch. Instead, he respected Govinda’s experience and valued his advice as a co-star. Deepshikha Nagpal, who also starred in Partner, was seen speaking extensively about the relationship between Salman Khan and Govinda.

Deepshikha described her experience on the film Partner and said, “Of course, Govinda ke saamne dar toh lagega bhai (You are bound to get nervous in front of Govinda). He is the comedy king, and his timing is superb.Everyone around him is extremely alert, because you have to match up to him. But Salman isn’t someone you write off, and I have seen the bond between the two of them firsthand.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

She added that Salman was nothing but cordial toward Govinda and that there wasn’t any underlying insecurity between the two. She said, “Salman never let Govinda feel that his career was going better, just because Govinda was going through a rough patch. He never made him feel that ‘aapka time nahi chal raha, aur Salman Khan ka chal raha (It was Salman Khan’s time to shine and not his.)’ The bigger man is the one who doesn’t lord his strength over the smaller person. He equally respected them, and sometimes there was a scene when Govinda used to give notes to Salman, and he would listen respectfully and would never be rude towards him. Yeh, uske sanskaar hai (These were his values).”

Also read: Preity reveals she was third wheel to Tanya and Bobby Deol on their honeymoon

Deepshikha went on to say that Salman’s courtesy and respect wasn’t just limited to Govinda,but was extended to everybody else,including her. She recalled, “We were shooting the jet-ski scene, and I just made a comment in passing that I like riding them. The very next morning he got one jet ski and told me to go for a ride; I mean, he remembered.”

Earlier during an interview, Govinda also expressed his bond with Salman Khan and said, "He’s a good human being. I didn’t expect anything from him. At that time — when Salman was instrumental in getting Partner (2007) made — I thought to myself, ‘Oh, why is he helping the film get made?’ I didn’t think he would make Partner with me at that time, and I was in a lot of debt, but then post the film, I was able to come out of that situation. I never forget the people who have been good to me. No one from the political world called me to ask me how I was doing. But then again, I wasn’t expecting anything from that world."