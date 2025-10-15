/Preity Zinta reveals she was the third wheel to Tanya and Bobby Deol during their honeymoon

You must have seen the sweet reunion of Preity Zinta and Bobby Deol at Manish Malhotra’s party on Monday night. Preity, who, post-marriage and motherhood, divides her time between India and the US. On Monday night at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party, Preity was posing for the paps when her friend and Soldier co-star Bobby Deol decided to photobomb. The pair soon hugged and Preity even called Bobby’s wife Tanya, to come and pose with them. The sweet reunion left fans in a tizzy.

Preity was part of Bobby and Tanya's honeymoon

A day later, Preity shared a photo with the Deols and recalled that how she was the third wheel in their honeymoon.

Taking to Instagram, Preity posted a sweet selfie with Bobby and Tanya, along with a touching note that revealed her special connection with Bobby and Tanya. She wrote, “Some friendships just get better with time. From the first time Tanya & Bobby met (yes, it was at a Diwali party and yes, I was there, a small part of the start of their love story) to the Soldier shoot in Australia, which doubled as their honeymoon, I was the third wheel they lovingly entertained! Time has flown by, but my love for both has only grown. They’re made for each other, the sweetest couple. Meeting them after so long brought back all the Diwali cheer and fond memories. Here’s to friendship, happiness, and love for them and all of you reading this. Happy Diwali! | Friends Forever | Ting!”

Fans were quick to flood the comments with love and walk down memory lane and celebrate the film that the two actors had done together.

Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash

Almost like an annual ritual, Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash turned out to be a glamorous event with almost entire Bollywood in attendance. The who's who of Bollywood attended the party, like Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, Suhana Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, to name a few.

Preity and Bobby's latest work

On the professional front, Preity Zinta is gearing up for her much-awaited comeback with Lahore 1947 which is being produced by Aamir Khan and stars Sunny Deol in the lead role.