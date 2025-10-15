/Pankaj Dheer dies: Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and other B-town star attend funeral

Television actor Pankaj Dheer is no more. The renowned actor, who was well-known for playing the role of Karna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, breathed his last on Oct 15 in Mumbai.

To pay their last respects to the actor, several Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan and Sidharth Malhotra, were spotted at the crematorium.

Stars attend Pankaj Dheer funeral

To bid a final goodbye to the actor, Salman, Sidharth, and many others arrived at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai's Santa Cruz area.

The Dabangg actor looked visibly sombre when he arrived at the crematorium. Guarded by heavy security, he was seen standing quietly near the mortal remains. Pankaj's other friends from the industry were also present at the funeral, including Surendra Pal, Deep Dhillon, and Feroz Khan.

Khan was seen comforting Pankaj's son, actor Nikitin Dheer, as they hugged outside the crematorium.

Salman and Pankaj shared a deep bond, and Pankaj saw Salman growing. Speaking about the Sikandar actor in an interview with Lehren Retro, the late actor said, via Indian Express, “Salman grew up in front of me. He used to play cricket in Bandra. I didn’t think at that time that Salman Khan would become such a big hero. There is no better person than Salman Khan in this industry. He is a very beautiful human and I don’t have words to describe him, I salute him. Whenever I meet him, I hug him. It doesn’t matter whether we work together or not. He has given up everything for his family. He has a big heart. I respect him a lot.”



Shahbaz Khan, who played the role of Prince Virendra Vikram Singh in Chandrakanta﻿, was also in attendance along with actors such as Jaya Bhattacharya and Kushal Tandon.