/Pankaj Dheer was not supposed to play Karna in Mahabharat, had signed to play THIS character

Pankaj Dheer, veteran TV and film actor has died. The actor shot to fame after playing Karna in BR Chopra’s 1998s TV series Mahabharat. Dheer was reportedly battling cancer for years. The actor, with a tall physique and a deep baritone, created a lasting impression on all while playing the mythological character in the iconic TV series, so much so that when one reads about the character, it's Dheer’s face that comes instantly to one’s mind. But the actor was initially selected to play a different character in the show, and eventually played Karna

Pankaj Dheer was selected to play Arjun in Mahabharat

In an interview with Lehren from 2023, Pankaj revealed that he was initially selected to play Arjun in the show, “Sabko laga ki main Arjun bohot achcha lagunga toh inhoney kaha aap Arjun ban jaiye. Haath milaya contract ban gayi. 2-3 mahine main Arjun banke ghumta raha, aur fir teesre mahine Chopra saab ne mujhe bulaya aur kaha ki baat ye hain tumhe Brihannala ka role karna hoga toh usme tumhe mooch katni hogi. Toh maine kaha ye nahi kar sakta main (Everyone thought I would be best suited to play Arjun. The contract was made and for 2-3 months I was in it. Then I was called and told that I would have to cut my moustache to play Brihannala, and I refused to do that outright).”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Pankaj Dheer made Karna iconic

He added, “Maine kaha ki mera face ka balance aisa hain ki agar maine mooch nikal li toh woh achcha nahi lagega. Toh woh kehne lage ki tum actor ho, ek mooch ke chakkar me itna bada… but maine kaha ki main mooch nahi katunga. Toh bohot disappoint huye woh aur meri bewakoofi thi uss waqt, toh unhone mujhe nikal diya office se… 6 mahine tak nikal diya gaya. Ab ye hota he destiny jab Chopra sab ne phir bulaya aur kaha, ‘Karna ka role karoge?’ Toh maine poocha, ‘Mooch toh nahi kaatni hogi?’ Unhone bola nahi aur maine bola karenge sir! Toh woh destiny thi ki mujhe Karna ka role milna tha (My face is such that if I shaved my moustache, I won't look good. Chopra saab was disappointed and told me to get out. The contract was broken. I was too childish at that time. But that is destiny, as 6 months later I was called again and Chopra saab then offered me Karna. I asked him whether I would have to cut my moustache. He said no. I said yes that moment).”

While Dheer went on to play Karna, the role of Arjun was played by actor Faisal Khan.

The actor’s decision helped him attain overnight stardom as the show became an iconic one. Dheer’s popularity helped in getting roles in Sadak, Sanam Bawafa and other films.

Dheer passed away on Wednesday after a prolonged battle with cancer. The actor is survived by his wife Anita Dheer and son Nikitin Dheer, who is also an actor.