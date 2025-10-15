LOGIN
Pankaj Dheer dies at 68: Inside the family, net worth, and career of Mahabharat’s Karna

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Oct 15, 2025, 15:10 IST | Updated: Oct 15, 2025, 15:10 IST

Known for the iconic role of Karna in the Mahabharat, Pankaj Dheer passed away on October 15. Let's take a look at his family, career, and net worth. 

Pankaj Dheer passes away at 68
1 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Pankaj Dheer passes away at 68

Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, best remembered for his powerful portrayal of Karna in B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat (1988), passed away on October 15, 2025, in Mumbai after a prolonged battle with cancer. The news was confirmed by the Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA), which expressed deep sorrow at the loss of one of television’s most enduring icons. Producer Ashoke Pandit also confirmed that Dheer had been in and out of the hospital in recent months. His cremation will take place at 4:30 PM in Vile Parle, Mumbai.

The early life of Pankaj Dheer
2 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram)

The early life of Pankaj Dheer

Born on November 9, 1956, in Punjab, India, Pankaj Dheer came from a film background; his father, C.L. Dheer, was a noted filmmaker. Though he initially aspired to become a director, fate led him to acting when he landed his debut role in the 1983 film Sookha. Over the decades, Dheer went on to become a familiar face on both television and the silver screen, earning immense respect for his craft, versatility, and screen presence.

Mahabharat & the making of a cultural icon
3 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram)

Mahabharat & the making of a cultural icon

It was Dheer’s role as Karna in B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat that turned him into a household name across India. His nuanced performance as the tragic hero made him one of the most beloved characters in Indian television history. Such was the impact of his portrayal that his image as Karna was used in school textbooks, and statues modeled after him are still worshipped in Karnal and Bastar. In an old interview, Dheer revealed he had initially auditioned for the role of Arjun but later accepted the role of Karna after a conversation with B.R. Chopra, something he described as “destiny.”

A distinguished career
4 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram)

A distinguished career

After Mahabharat, Dheer continued to shine in several popular TV series, including Chandrakanta, The Great Maratha, Kanoon, Harischandra, Badho Bahu, and Sasural Simar Ka. His performances were often praised for their gravitas and emotional depth. In cinema, he appeared in multiple Bollywood hits such as Sadak (1991), Saugandh (1991), Sanam Bewafa (1991), Soldier (1998), Baadshah (1999), Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge (2002), and Taarzan - The Wonder Car (2004). He later ventured into direction with the 2014 film My Father Godfather. In 2006, Pankaj Dheer co-founded Visage Studioz in Mumbai with his brother Satluj Dheer, providing a space for film and TV productions. Later, in 2010, he established the Abbhinnay Acting Academy, where actor Gufi Paintal served as the faculty head.

Family of Pankaj Dheer
5 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram)

Family of Pankaj Dheer

Pankaj Dheer was married to Anita Dheer, and the couple has two children, including actor Nikitin Dheer, known for his roles in Chennai Express, Jodhaa Akbar, and Sooryavanshi. His daughter-in-law, Kratika Sengar, is also a popular television actress.

Net worth and career earnings
6 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram)

Net worth and career earnings

Reportedly, Pankaj Dheer’s estimated net worth was around $180 million, making him one of the wealthiest and most successful veterans of Indian television. His income stemmed from decades of acting, direction, production, and business ventures in Mumbai’s entertainment circuit. Even decades after the Mahabharat, Pankaj Dheer’s image as Karna continues to be celebrated across generations. As the industry bids farewell, fans are flooding social media with tributes.

