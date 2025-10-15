/Pankaj Dheer dies at 68: Inside the family, net worth, and career of Mahabharat’s Karna

It was Dheer’s role as Karna in B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat that turned him into a household name across India. His nuanced performance as the tragic hero made him one of the most beloved characters in Indian television history. Such was the impact of his portrayal that his image as Karna was used in school textbooks, and statues modeled after him are still worshipped in Karnal and Bastar. In an old interview, Dheer revealed he had initially auditioned for the role of Arjun but later accepted the role of Karna after a conversation with B.R. Chopra, something he described as “destiny.”

