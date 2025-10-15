India actor Pankaj Dheer is no more. Best known for playing Karan in BR Chopra's Mahabharat dies at 68, reportedly after a secret battle with cancer.

A well-known face of India and the television and film industry, Dheer is known to millions for playing the role of mythological figure Karna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat. Since the late 80s to date, he has been active with his outstanding portrayal of a vast variety of characters across genres.

Actor Pankaj Dheer dies after long battle with cancer

The news of Pankaj Dheer has sent shockwaves across the country, his fans, friends and followers.

As of now, no official statement has been released by the family. However, according to sources quoted by India Today, he has been battling the deadly disease for some time. It has been said that his cancer relapsed a few months ago, after which his condition deteriorated. He has reportedly undergone surgery related to his condition.

Confirming Dheer's demise, an official statement from CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes’ Association) was released, “With profound grief and deep sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our Trust’s erstwhile Chairman and CINTAA's former Hon. General Secretary, Shri Pankaj Dheer ji, on 15th October 2025. The cremation will be held today at 4:30 pm, next to Pawan Hans, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai.”

His death was first confirmed by actor Feroz Khan, with whom he has worked in Mahabharat. Paying tribute to the late co-star, Khan shared a few photos on Instagram story and wrote,''Will miss you PD. Stay Blessed.

Feroz Khan and Pankaj Dheer Photograph: (Feroz Khan)

Pankaj Dheer as Karan in BR Chopra's Mahabharat

BR Chopra’s Mahabharat is an epic. Decades have passed and several new versions of the epic tale are out, but people still remember the 80's TV series and the people who played the characters. In the huge star cast, Pankaj Dheer was also part of the cast, and he played the role of Karna, one of the crucial characters in the mythology. The fan base was crazy to a level that people used to reference the character in real life, and history books used to have photos of them.

In an interview with India Forums, Dheer talked about the popularity that he got after playing the role of the great warrior, recalling how he was worshipped there.