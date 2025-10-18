/Daytime Emmys 2025: Drew Barrymore, Paul Telfer and more bag awards | Complete winners list

The Daytime Emmy Awards honor outstanding contributions in television and are bestowed by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS). This year marks the 52nd anniversary of the awards, which started in 1974. The full list of the 2025 nominees has been announced, with General Hospital, Days of Our Lives, and The Young and the Restless competing for Outstanding Drama Series. Here is the complete winner list.

Daytime Emmys 2025 winners list

Best Drama Series

Days of Our Lives

[winner] General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Best Talk Series

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

[winner] Live With Kelly and Mark

The View

Best Entertainment News Series

Access Hollywood

E! News

[winner] Entertainment Tonight

Extra

Best Culinary Instructional Series

Be My Guest With Ina Garten

[winner] Delicious Miss Brown

Emeril Cooks

Lidia's Kitchen

Selena + Restaurant

Trending Stories

Best Culinary Cultural Series

BBQ High

[winner] Chasing Flavor With Carla Hall

Ingrediente: Mexico

TrueSouth

Best Legal/Courtroom Program

America's Court With Judge Kevin Ross

Divorce Court

[winner] Hot Bench

Judy Justice

Justice for the People With Judge Milian

We the People With Judge Lauren Lake

Best Travel and Adventure Program

[winner] Expedition Unknown

Field Trip With Curtis Stone: Hong Kong

The Good Road

How I Got Here

Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out

Mexico Made With Love

Best Science and Nature Program

Living With Leopards

National Parks: USA

[winner] The Secret Lives of Animals

Secret Lives of Orangutans

Secrets of the Neanderthals

Best Instructional and How-To Program

Dime Como Hacerlo

The Fixers

[winner] Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse

Going Home With Tyler Cameron

Married to Real Estate

Martha Gardens

Best Lifestyle Program

George to the Rescue

Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward

Homegrown

[winner] You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment

Best Arts and Popular Culture Program

[winner] Black Barbie

Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame

Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter

The Swift Effect

Variety Studio: Actors on Actors

Best Daytime Special

Bob Newhart: A Legacy of Laughter: An "Entertainment Tonight" Special

Dinner Party Diaries With José Andrés

[winner] Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

98th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Shelter Me: The Cancer Pioneers

Best Short Form Program

[winner] Ballin' Out

Billboard Presents

Catalyst

Eat This With Yara: The Chef Preserving Gaza's Cuisine Amid a Genocide

Live Like A Champion

Best Drama Actress

Sharon Case as Sharon Newman, The Young and the Restless

Eileen Davidson as Ashley Abbott, The Young and the Restless

Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson, The Young and the Restless

[winner] Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, General Hospital

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, The Young and the Restless

Laura Wright as Carly Spencer, General Hospital

Best Drama Actor

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless

Eric Martsolf as Brady Black, Days of Our Lives

Greg Rikaart as Leo Stark, Days of Our Lives

[winner] Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives

Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri, General Hospital

Best Drama Supporting Actress

Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton, Days of Our Lives

Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra, The Young and the Restless

Kate Mansi as Kristina Corinthos Davis, General Hospital

Emily O'Brien as Theresa Donovan, Days of Our Lives

[winner] Susan Walters as Diane Jenkins Abbott, The Young and the Restless

Best Drama Supporting Actor

Tajh Bellow as TJ Ashford, General Hospital

Blake Berris as Everett Lynch, Days of Our Lives

Michael Graziadei as Daniel Romalotti, The Young and the Restless

Gregory Harrison as Gregory Chase, General Hospital

[winner] Jonathan Jackson as Lucky Spencer, General Hospital

Best Emerging Talent

Olivia d'Abo as Fifi Garrett, The Bay

AnnaLynne McCord as Cat Greene, Days of Our Lives

Ashley Puzemis as Holly Jonas, Days of Our Lives

Christian Weissmann as Remy Pryce, The Bold and the Beautiful

[winner] Lisa Yamada as Luna Nozawa, The Bold and the Beautiful

Best Drama Guest Performer

Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten, The Young and the Restless

Clint Howard as Tom Starr, The Bold and the Beautiful

Jacqueline Grace Lopez as Blaze, General Hospital

[winner] Alley Mills as Heather Webber, General Hospital

Valarie Pettiford as Amy Lewis, The Young and the Restless

Avery Kristen Pohl as Esme Prince, General Hospital

Best Talk Series Host

[winner] Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb, Today With Hoda and Jenna

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa, Live With Kelly and Mark

Jennifer Hudson, The Jennifer Hudson Show

Best Culinary Host

[winner] Kardea Brown, Delicious Miss Brown

Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines

Ina Garten, Be My Guest With Ina Garten

Emeril Lagasse, Emeril Cooks

Michael Symon, Symon's Dinners Cooking Out

Best Personality (Daily)

[winner] Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Kevin Frazier, Rachel Smith, and Nischelle Turner, Entertainment Tonight

Scott Evans, Zuri Hall, Kit Hoover, and Mario Lopez, Access Hollywood

Star Jones and Corey Jovan, Divorce Court

Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco, Sarah Rose, and Judge Judy Sheindlin, Judy Justice

Best Personality (Non-Daily)

[winner] David Attenborough, Secret Lives of Orangutans

Brad Bestelink, Living with Leopards

Andi Sweeney Blanco, Courtney Dober, Rob North, and Kirin Stone, The Fixers

Anthony Mackie, Shark Beach With Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast

Martha Stewart, Martha Gardens

Best Drama Writing Team

Days of Our Lives

[winner] General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Best Non-Fiction Writing Team

[winner] Black Barbie

Modern Pioneering With Georgia Pellegrini

National Parks: USA

Secret Lives of Orangutans

Shelter Me: The Cancer Pioneers

Best Drama Directing Team

Days of Our Lives

[winner] General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Best Non-Fiction Directing Team (Single Camera)

Living With Leopards

Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild

The Secret Lives of Animals

[winner] Secret Lives of Orangutans

Shark Beach With Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast

Best Non-Fiction Directing Team (Multiple Camera)

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

[winner] The Drew Barrymore Show

The Good Road

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Wizard of Paws



Best Music Direction and Composition

Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors

National Parks: USA

The Secret Lives of Animals

[winner] Secret Lives of Orangutans

Secrets of the Neanderthals

Best Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video

[winner] Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

The Drew Barrymore Show

Neighbours

The View

The Young and the Restless

Best Cinematography

Living With Leopards

Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors

[winner] National Parks: USA

The Secret Lives of Animals

Secret Lives of Orangutans



Best Single Camera Editing

Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut

Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors

[winner] The Secret Lives of Animals

Secret Lives of Orangutans

Secrets of the Neanderthals

Best Multiple Camera Editing

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

The Fixers

How I Got Here

The Kelly Clarkson Show

[winner] Resurrected Rides

Best Live Sound Mixing and Sound Editing

[winner] The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Talk

The View

The Young and the Restless

Best Sound Mixing and Sound Editing

Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut

Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out

Living with Leopards

National Parks: USA

[winner] The Secret Lives of Animals

Secret Lives of Orangutans

Secrets of the Neanderthals

Best Lighting Direction

Days of Our Lives

The Drew Barrymore Show

[winner] The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

The Young and the Restless

Best Main Title and Graphic Design

Car Masters: Rust to Riches

The Drew Barrymore Show

[winner] Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut

Reconnecting Roots

Tex Mex Motors

Best Casting

[winner] Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

Making Good

Start Up

The Young and the Restless

Best Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Live With Kelly and Mark

[winner] Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors

The Young and the Restless

Best Costume Design/Styling

The Drew Barrymore Show

[winner] General Hospital

Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors

Sherri

The Young and the Restless

Best Hairstyling and Makeup

The Bold and the Beautiful

[winner] The Drew Barrymore Show

General Hospital

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Secrets of the Neanderthals

Sherri

Best Regional Content

Chicagoland's Best Bites

[winner] Createid | Sara: A Life in Dreams and Symbols

Danzando Para Sanar

Hidden Homicide

Relish

All about Daytime Emmys 2025

The 2025 edition also introduced four new categories: Outstanding Emerging Talent, Outstanding Culinary Program, Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program, and Outstanding Nature and Science Program. The 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards, presented by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS), will honour the best in U.S. daytime television programming in 2024.