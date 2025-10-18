/Thamma advance booking collection: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna's horror comedy goes strong in numbers, mints THIS much

Ever since Maddock's Thamma's trailer was revealed last month, it has created quite a buzz among netizens. The horror-comedy, which will feature Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, is part of the Maddock universe, and everyone is eagerly waiting to see how it will fit into it. With excitement creeping in, the booking of the film has also sped up, and so far, it has got numbers, as per the report.

Advance Booking report of Thamma

According to the Sacnilk report, with block seats, the figures so far are Rs 3.36 crore. The sales for the Hindi version of the film are Rs 3.77 lakh, and in the Telugu version are Rs 46,440.

But as per Sacnilk, Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which initially appeared to be a smaller contender, is steadily gaining momentum.

Reportedly, on the other hand, the Thamma producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films and the senior former PVRInox executive have demanded 75 per cent of the shows, leaving only 25 per cent for Deewaniyat. If both parties don't come to a solution soon, the booking of both films, which are scheduled to open on October 17 ahead of their October 21 release, might be delayed.

All about Thamma

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma marks the fifth entry in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. The supporting cast includes Paresh Rawal and Faisal Malik, among others. There are reports that Varun Dhawan will be making a cameo, in which he will be reprising his role from Bhediya, and rumours suggest that other popular characters from the universe may appear as well.