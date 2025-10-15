/Did Blake Lively really earn $1.75 Million for It Ends With Us amid her legal battle with Justin Baldoni?

Hollywood star Blake Lively’s paycheck for It Ends With Us has become a major talking point amid her ongoing legal dispute with co-star and director Justin Baldoni. Fresh reports have surfaced revealing that Lively was offered a staggering $1.75 million deal to headline the romantic drama, along with an array of luxury perks that showcase just how much studios are willing to pay for A-list talent.

According to Us Weekly, a leaked draft of the contract, though never finalized, detailed not just her base salary of nearly $2 million, but also several lucrative clauses, including box office bonuses, profit-sharing, and award incentives.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Inside Blake Lively’s lavish deal

As per the report, Lively was set to earn a 10% share of the film’s gross proceeds in addition to her upfront fee. The draft further outlined milestone bonuses, including a $250,000 payout if the film’s earnings tripled its production costs, with larger bonuses for exceeding higher revenue thresholds.

She also stood to gain from potential awards recognition, $100,000 for an Oscar nomination, and $200,000 for a win. For the Golden Globes, the figures were $75,000 and $100,000, while Screen Actors Guild nominations and wins would have earned her $50,000 and $75,000, respectively.

Private jet, family travel, and on-set comforts

The document didn’t stop at monetary perks. It included a range of personal and logistical luxuries meant to ensure the actress’s comfort during the multi-location shoot. Lively’s draft agreement covered private jet travel to Las Vegas, along with travel expenses for her four children, two nannies, a personal assistant, and a full security team.

Additionally, she was to receive a private driver, on-site assistant, and a weekly allowance of $1,000 for training and meals. The studio even budgeted $1,500 for on-location assistance.

Contract never finalized amid legal disputes

Despite the impressive figures, the draft was never signed, and it remains unclear whether a revised agreement was later reached. The version obtained by media outlets was described as a preliminary draft, one of many proposals discussed during negotiations.

The revelation comes as Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni remain embroiled in a legal back-and-forth linked to It Ends With Us. The controversy has drawn renewed attention to behind-the-scenes dealings and salary structures for high-profile literary adaptations.

While the film itself performed well at the box office, the details of Lively’s finalized earnings remain undisclosed.

