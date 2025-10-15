Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Hollywood
  • /Did Blake Lively really earn $1.75 Million for It Ends With Us amid her legal battle with Justin Baldoni?

Did Blake Lively really earn $1.75 Million for It Ends With Us amid her legal battle with Justin Baldoni?

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Oct 15, 2025, 09:16 IST | Updated: Oct 15, 2025, 09:16 IST
Did Blake Lively really earn $1.75 Million for It Ends With Us amid her legal battle with Justin Baldoni?

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Photograph: (Instagram/Netflix)

Story highlights

Recently, Blake Lively's paycheck for It Ends With Us was revealed amid her ongoing legal case with co-star and director Justin Baldoni.

Hollywood star Blake Lively’s paycheck for It Ends With Us has become a major talking point amid her ongoing legal dispute with co-star and director Justin Baldoni. Fresh reports have surfaced revealing that Lively was offered a staggering $1.75 million deal to headline the romantic drama, along with an array of luxury perks that showcase just how much studios are willing to pay for A-list talent.

According to Us Weekly, a leaked draft of the contract, though never finalized, detailed not just her base salary of nearly $2 million, but also several lucrative clauses, including box office bonuses, profit-sharing, and award incentives.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Inside Blake Lively’s lavish deal

As per the report, Lively was set to earn a 10% share of the film’s gross proceeds in addition to her upfront fee. The draft further outlined milestone bonuses, including a $250,000 payout if the film’s earnings tripled its production costs, with larger bonuses for exceeding higher revenue thresholds.

Trending Stories

She also stood to gain from potential awards recognition, $100,000 for an Oscar nomination, and $200,000 for a win. For the Golden Globes, the figures were $75,000 and $100,000, while Screen Actors Guild nominations and wins would have earned her $50,000 and $75,000, respectively.

Private jet, family travel, and on-set comforts

The document didn’t stop at monetary perks. It included a range of personal and logistical luxuries meant to ensure the actress’s comfort during the multi-location shoot. Lively’s draft agreement covered private jet travel to Las Vegas, along with travel expenses for her four children, two nannies, a personal assistant, and a full security team.

Additionally, she was to receive a private driver, on-site assistant, and a weekly allowance of $1,000 for training and meals. The studio even budgeted $1,500 for on-location assistance.

Contract never finalized amid legal disputes

Despite the impressive figures, the draft was never signed, and it remains unclear whether a revised agreement was later reached. The version obtained by media outlets was described as a preliminary draft, one of many proposals discussed during negotiations.

The revelation comes as Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni remain embroiled in a legal back-and-forth linked to It Ends With Us. The controversy has drawn renewed attention to behind-the-scenes dealings and salary structures for high-profile literary adaptations.

While the film itself performed well at the box office, the details of Lively’s finalized earnings remain undisclosed.

Related Stories

About the Author

Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

Trending Topics