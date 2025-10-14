/Is K Pop Demon Hunters getting a live-action adaptation? Makers share update



K-Pop Demon Hunters is one of the summer's breakout hits. The Netflix global hit is among the most-watched fantasy series that not only topped the streaming record but also its songs broke the chart record. Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, the animated film K-Pop Demon Hunters has become a worldwide hit with millions of views after its release in June.

After major success, it has been said that the movie has been renewed with two sequels, one live-action and one musical adaptation. However, now makers have addressed the rumours.

Is K-Pop Demon Hunters getting a live-action adaptation?

Demon Hunters is one of the popular movies of the year. However, now there have been rumours of a cinematic expansion of the K-pop movie. It would be really interesting to see how the characters Rumi, Mira, and Zoey will be brought to real life. Kang has debunked all the rumours, saying it's hard to imagine the live-action world.



''There’s so many elements of the tone and the comedy that are so suited for animation,” Kang told BBC News. “It’s really hard to imagine these characters in a live-action world. It would feel too grounded. So, totally it wouldn’t work for me.”



Chris Appelhans, the co-creator of the film, said that the major, “One of the great things about animation is that you make these composites of impossibly great attributes. Rumi can be this goofy comedian and then singing and doing a spinning back-kick a second later and then free-falling through the sky.”

He further added, “The joy of animation is how far you can push and elevate what’s possible. A lot of live-action anime adaptations just feel stilted.”

Apart from live-action rumours, the movie might have sequels of the character, exploring the life of the characters and the backstories.

“This was Rumi’s story,” Kang told Variety. “But we’ve built out backstories for Zoey and Mira. There’s so much more to tell—we just didn’t have the time in 85 minutes.”

Directed by Kang and Appelhans, the story revolves around K-pop girl group HUNTR/X, Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo), huge pop stars, who are also living a secret life as demon hunters, and are in a fight against Saja Boys, a rival boy band.