/Ikkis first look out: Agastya Nanda plays a soldier in his theatrical debut film

Published: Oct 14, 2025, 19:06 IST | Updated: Oct 14, 2025, 19:06 IST
Agastya Nanda first look from Ikkis Photograph: (IG/Agastya Nanda)

Story highlights

Agastya Nanda originally made his movie debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies in 2023. It was released directly on Netflix. He played the lead role in the film.

The makers of Agastya Nanda's upcoming big-screen debut film 'Ikkis' released the first look poster of the actor from the movie on Tuesday.


Produced under the banner of Maddock Films, the movie is directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his valour in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, according to the makers.


Taking to his Instagram, Agastya Nanda shared his first look character poster from the film. In the poster, he was seen wearing an army uniform while holding a gun in his hand. Agastya is expected to portray the role of Second Lieutenant Arjun Khetarpal.

Earlier this year, the makers released a one-minute teaser of the film showcasing a Telegram shared during the time of the India-Pakistan war: Battle of Basantar in 1971.


The letter reported the unfortunate demise of Arun Khetrapal during the Indo-Pak war in 1971, as per the teaser.

While sharing the teaser, the makers also announced the film's release date. The movie is slated to hit theatres on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.


Maddock Films shared the teaser on their Instagram handle. They wrote, “Dinesh Vijan & Maddock Films Present #Ikkis- A True Story of a Brave Soldier and Son, Arun Khetarpal, India's Youngest Param Vir Chakra Hero. Releasing in cinemas worldwide on 2nd Oct 2025.”


Agastya Nanda originally made his movie debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' in 2023. It was released directly on Netflix. He played the lead role in the film.

The movie follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton and takes audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale.


It explored friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak, and rebellion. Suhana, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda are also part of 'The Archies'.

