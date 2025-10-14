Gulshan Devaiah reveals he met Rishab Shetty years before Kantara was even concieved

Acclaimed actor Gulshan Devaiah, who has been receiving widespread praise for his powerful portrayal of King Kulashekara in Kantara: Chapter 1, recently opened up about his creative bond with actor, writer, and director Rishab Shetty. The much-anticipated prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara marks a significant artistic collaboration between two powerhouse talents known for their authenticity and commitment to storytelling.

Revealing how their connection began years before this film came into being, Gulshan shared that he and Rishab Shetty first met in 2019, long before Kantara: Chapter 1 was even conceived and had spoken about potentially working together.

Sharing more about that first meeting, Gulshan recalled, “Rishab met me through a common friend PD Satish Chandra and expressed his desire to work with me. I didn’t know who he was in 2019, but I liked meeting him very much. He was sincere, a lover of cinema, and very passionate about telling his stories, I was immediately attracted by that energy. The first few projects discussed, in which I was to be a leading actor, didn’t work out for a variety of reasons.”

What began as a creative conversation and a mutual admiration between two artists eventually turned into a fulfilling collaboration years later with Kantara: Chapter 1.

Reflecting on this journey, Gulshan further added, “When Rishab and I first met , I remember we instantly connected as artists. There was a lot of mutual admiration and respect for each other’s work. We spoke about the idea of collaborating someday, and though we didn’t know in what capacity or when it would happen, there was a shared intention that something would bring us together. That manifestation took shape in 2025 with Kantara: Chapter 1 and working with Rishab has been one of the most creatively fulfilling experiences of my career. He’s an exceptional storyteller, someone who approaches his stories with great passion, honesty,and sincerity. He leads by example and brings out the best in everyone around him. Our shared love for authenticity and meaningful storytelling made this collaboration very natural. Kantara: Chapter 1 is not just a film; it’s a testament to what happens when artists from different journeys come together with one vision to create something that stays with the audience long after the lights go out.”

The prequel, directed by Rishab Shetty, continues to win hearts globally with its rich storytelling, rooted performances, and spiritual depth. Gulshan’s portrayal of King Kulashekara has been widely appreciated, marking not only a memorable collaboration with Shetty but also his grand debut in the Kannada film industry, a debut he describes as “the best one could hope for.”