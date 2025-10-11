/Kantara Chapter 1 box office update: Rishab Shetty's film roars past Rs 500 crore

Kantara: Chapter 1 has emerged as one of the highest-grossing movies of this year. Directed by Rishab Shetty, the prequel film is performing exceptionally well at the box office, as expected.

The movie, which is the prequel to Shetty's 2022 hit Kantara, has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the global box office.

Kantara: Chapter 1 – Box Office

In 2022, Shetty's folklore drama became a surprise hit, with people going gaga over the culture that was introduced in the movie. Two years later, the prequel to the film was released. However, it is totally different from the first part, grand, visually appealing, and thoroughly entertaining.

Released on October 2, the Kannada blockbuster is doing staggering business at the box office.

In the first week, the movie crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the Indian box office.

In the first eight days, the film earned an estimated Rs 337.40 crore (India net). On the ninth day, it earned around Rs 22 crore across all languages.

Not only in India, but the movie is also performing outstandingly overseas as well. It has earned over $3.5 million in North America.

As per the makers, the mythological drama surpassed Rs 509.25 crore at the global box office in the first week!

What is Kantara: Chapter 1 about?

The prequel takes the audience back to the Kadamba period (3rd–4th century) and is set in the city of Bangra, located near the divine forest known as Madhuvana.

The movie revolves around Berme (Rishab), a tribal man who comes out of Kantara, the forest, to explore the village they have always feared. Meanwhile, King Rajasekhara is aware of the divine powers and continues to maintain a distance, but it is his son Kulashekara (Gulshan Devaiah), the new king, who steps into the forest. There is also the king’s daughter, Kanakavathi (Rukmini Vasanth), who takes care of the kingdom’s affairs.