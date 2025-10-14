/Kantara to Tumbbad: Movies based on Indian folklore and mythology that you must watch

This 2024 film is based on Maharashtrian folklore. It revolves around the legend of Munjya, believed to be the restless spirit of a young boy. A combination of horror and comedy while exploring traditional beliefs and supernatural myths, the movie revolves around a young boy, Bittu, who is living with his mom and grandmother in Pune. But his life turns upside down when he visits his ancestral vilage after which he has been haunted by a vengeful spirit called Munjya.

