/Kantara to Tumbbad: Movies based on Indian folklore and mythology that you must watch

With a unique glimpse into the rich tapestry of cultural narratives, blending suspense with supernatural elements, their have been movies that have told the stories of Indian mythology and folklore in a unique way that resonates with audiences.
Kantara: Chapter 1 has gripped audiences with its captivating storytelling that blends folklore, intense performances, and action-packed sequences. If you have watched Rishab Shetty's intense and gripping prequel and are craving more movies that tell stories inspired by Indian folklore and mythology, here are a few must-watch examples.
In 2022, Rishab Shetty introduced the world of Kantara, a mystical tale about divine powers worshipped by generations for years. The first part is set in the modern world, depicting the conflict between the villagers and government officials over land and faith. The second film in the universe tells the origin story, tracing back to the Kadamba dynasty.
Where to watch:
Kantara: Netflix, Prime Video
Kantara - Chapter 1: Theatre.
This 2024 film is based on Maharashtrian folklore. It revolves around the legend of Munjya, believed to be the restless spirit of a young boy. A combination of horror and comedy while exploring traditional beliefs and supernatural myths, the movie revolves around a young boy, Bittu, who is living with his mom and grandmother in Pune. But his life turns upside down when he visits his ancestral vilage after which he has been haunted by a vengeful spirit called Munjya.
Where to watch: Jio Hotstar
Sohum Shah's Tumbbad is a mythologically rich and historically gripping film. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, this dark masterpiece is a sharp satire on human greed. Set in the 20th century, it revolves around a man’s quest to obtain gold from the demon god Hastar. The film is largely fictional but is partially inspired by Indian mythology and folklore.
Where to watch:
Amazon Prime
Starring Tripti Dimri, this supernatural period drama is set in 1880s Bengal. Inspired by folklore, Bulbbul tells the story of a woman and the myths surrounding witchcraft, exploring themes of patriarchy, belief, and transformation.
Where to watch: Netflix
Directed and written by Ayan Mukerji, the movie draws inspiration from Indian mythology and Hindu epics. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles, the first part of the trilogy revolves around Shiva, a young man who is the protector of the powerful weapon, Brahmastra, as he battles against dark forces.
Where to watch: Netflix