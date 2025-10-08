/Rishab Shetty on the phenomenal success of Kantara Chapter 1: ‘The more regional we go, the more global we’ll become’

Kantara Chapter 1 has taken the box office by storm and set a new benchmark in Indian storytelling and visual brilliance. With its grand scale, rooted narrative, and emotionally powerful performances, the film has captured audiences across the country and beyond. At the heart of this phenomenon stands Rishab Shetty, whose outstanding performance as Daiva Guliga has not only mesmerised viewers but also cemented his stature as one of the most compelling storytellers in Indian cinema today. Blending cultural depth with a visually immersive experience, the film continues to receive acclaim for its strong emotional connection and world-class craft.

At a recent event in New Delhi, while celebrating the film’s historic success, Rishab spoke about its journey and impact. He said, “From the last part to this one, we've visually expanded the film. I've said before that the more regional we go, the more global we'll become, and that's exactly what happened.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Reflecting on his powerful portrayal of Daiva Guliga, he added, “This film and character were my dream, which my team made theirs, and now it's become the public's dream. My energy has been transferred to the public.” His words echoed the deep cultural roots and vision that have made the film a national sensation.

As Kantara Chapter 1 continues its remarkable run, it stands as a shining example of how rooted stories can resonate on a global stage. By merging tradition, craft, and performance, the film has not only set a new standard in Indian cinema but also paved the way for more regional stories to find their place on the world map. Rishab’s creative vision and magnetic performance have truly redefined the cinematic experience.