/South Korean actor Jung Sung-il, best known for The Glory, announces divorce after 9 years of marriage

Renowned South Korean actor Jung Sung-il, who has been part of several shows, including The Glory, Moonshine, and Our Blues, among others, has reportedly announced his divorce after 9 years of marriage. His agency stated this in regard to this. However, after the announcement, fans were in complete shock and flooded the social media platform.

Jung Sung-il's divorce announcement by his agency; netizens' reaction

The agency of Jung Sung-il, XYZ Studio, released a statement stating, “Although the legal relationship has been dissolved, the two support each other on their respective paths and are faithfully involved in raising their child. We ask that distorted, speculative reporting be refrained from, as actor Jung Sung-il will continue to do his best as an actor.”

This announcement has come as a shock to everyone, as the actor has often spoken about his love life and showcased himself as a devoted husband in several broadcasts and interviews.

Soon, netizens took to social media platforms to express their views, and one user wrote, "Marriage nowadays is scary. People are separating themselves from each other after being married for years." Another user wrote, “Even though his actor is still working part-time as a courier too, hopefully the best for you. May you get lots of projects so your economy can stabilise again.” “Oh no, such a pity. Wishing the best for both of them! May they find happiness on their own paths, including their child,” wrote the third user.

When Jung Sung-il spoke about how his love story began

As per the report of Chosun Biz, Jung Sung-il said during February 2023 on the TVN show You Quiz on the Block, “After finishing military service, I first met her as a friend of a friend. I sent an email to my wife when she went to study in the U.S., and that connection was restarted. We maintained our love while living apart for three years.”

He further added, "We parted for a while and then reunited after 7-8 years, and it turned out my mother and my wife had been pen pals. We met again and married three months later.

In another interview, he revealed that he had mentioned, "At home, my wife sometimes calls me Ha Do-young (his character from The Glory). Thank you for sincerely rejoicing with me watching The Glory" together. For the unversed, Jung Sung-il tied the knot in 2016 and has a son.

All about Jung Sung-il

Jung Sung-il gained recognition for his appearance in the Netflix original series The Glory. He has been part of other shows, including Birthcare Center, Stranger season 2, Bad and Crazy, and Unmasked, among others.