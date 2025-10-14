/Patriot: Mammootty arrives in London for filming, video and pictures go viral

Ever since the teaser of Mammootty and Mohanlal's upcoming film Patriot was released, fans have been eagerly waiting to see the powerful duo on big screens. The two legendary icons are coming together in a film after decades, and the anticipation about the film is high. Amidst this, several videos and pictures of Mammootty arriving in London have gone viral on social media. This comes after the reports that he is in London for the shoot of the film.

Viral pictures and videos of Mammootty arriving in London

Several X users have shared the photos and videos of the veteran actor in which he is making his way through London International Airport, accompanied by his team. The footage even showed that the actor warmly interacted with his fans, who were gathered at the terminal.

As per reports, Mammootty is in London for the shoot of Patriot, after the completion of the Hyderabad schedule this month. Reportedly, the shoot of the film will commence on October 15 and will continue till mid-December.

What do we know about Patriot?

Helmed and written by Mahesh Narayanan, Patriot is an upcoming Indian Malayalam-language crime action thriller. Apart from Mammootty and Mohanlal, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathi, Darshana Rajendran, and Zarin Shihab, among others.

The film has been shot in various locations, including the UAE, Sri Lanka, and parts of India. The remaining scenes will mainly be filmed in Kerala and the UK. The teaser shows Mohanlal, Mammooty, and Nayanthara coming together for a special operation.