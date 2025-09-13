/Judge rules Taylor Swift has ‘No Role’ in Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni court drama

Singer Taylor Swift has been officially cleared from the ongoing legal dispute between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. Despite claims made by Baldoni’s legal team that the popstar would be deposed later this year, Swift’s attorneys have firmly denied any involvement and a federal judge agrees.

Taylor Swift's attorney pushes back against claims

Last week, Baldoni’s attorney suggested that Swift had agreed to sit for a deposition in late October, mentioning her “professional obligations” around that time which includes the release of her upcoming 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl. However, Swift’s lawyer, J. Douglas Baldridge, quickly shot down the assertion, stressing that the singer has “no material role” in the case and has never given consent to testify.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are engaged after six years of dating

“My client did not agree to a deposition,” Baldridge wrote to Judge Lewis Liman. “If she is forced into one, her schedule could accommodate only during the week of October 20, but we have consistently maintained she has no material role in this action.”

Judge rejects extension request

Judge Liman also questioned Baldoni’s reasoning for dragging Swift into the dispute. He ruled that the request to extend the deposition deadline would not be granted unless Baldoni’s team could prove why Swift’s testimony was essential. So far, no such evidence has been presented.

This means Swift will not be required to testify, despite earlier subpoenas that sought her private communications with Lively. Those subpoenas were already dismissed months ago, after her legal team called them an “unwarranted fishing expedition.”

Lively vs Baldoni: a high-profile court clash

The legal drama between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni starts from their work on It Ends With Us. Lively filed a lawsuit last year, accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment on set and alleging he attempted to damage her reputation. Baldoni counter-sued for defamation, but his claims were dismissed in June.

Also Read: The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev and Shaun White part ways after 5 years

Lively’s lawyers have since argued that Baldoni is only trying to pull Swift into the case to create a “media spectacle.” They insist her name has little to do with the allegations at hand and warn that Baldoni’s tactics risk delaying the trial, scheduled for March 2026.