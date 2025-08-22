/Blake Lively to star and produce upcoming project amid legal tussle with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni?

The legal feud between It Ends With Us stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is not going to end so soon. With the latest legal victory by the actress, it seems like she is soon set to work on a project. There are reports of Lively featuring and producing the film, which is doing the rounds. This news has brought mixed reactions from the netizens.

What is the project Blake Lively will be working on?

As per several reports, production house Lionsgate has acquired a script that will star Blake Lively and will also produce the film. Reportedly, the upcoming project will be part of the upcoming romantic comedy, The Survival List. It will follow the story of a reality TV producer named Annie, who, against her wishes, is assigned to a new show hosted by a famous survival expert, Chpper Lane.

Apart from production by Blake Lively, the screenplay will be written by Tom Mella. For the unversed, this project will mark Blake's entry onto film sets after quite some time, ever since the legal fiasco has been going on with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

However, many had mixed reactions to the latest announcement and expressed their views on social media. One user on X wrote, "Let's see how well this movie is going to do. I won't be paying to watch anything with her in it". Another user wrote, "Former Blake Lively fan. Won't be watching the way she's treated these content creators is horrible".

What is the latest update on Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal war?

As per reports, in the latest development, Blake Lively celebrated a major victory after a judge dismissed Baldoni's $650 million lawsuit against her, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and The New York Times. Soon after the dismissal, Blake reacted to it and took to Instagram and wrote, "Last week, I stood proudly alongside 19 organisations united in defending women's rights to speak up for their safety.

“Like so many others, I've felt the pain of a retaliatory lawsuit, including the manufactured shame that tries to break us. While the suit against me was defeated, so many don't have the resources to fight back”, she wrote.

She furthermore added by expressing her love and gratitude for those who stood for her.