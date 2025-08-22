/Brent Hinds, founder and former lead guitarist of heavy metal band Mastodon, dies in a bike accident

Former lead guitarist of heavy metal band Mastodon, Brent Hinds, has tragically died in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday night in Atlanta. The news of his death was confirmed by the band and Atlanta's WANF to the Fulton County medical examiner’s office. The musician was 51.

Hinds was killed while riding a Harley Davidson when the driver of a BMW SUV failed to yield, police told the press.

Brenat Hinds had exited Mastodon in March 2025



The iconic guitarist co-founded the long-running band in 2000 with bassist Troy Sanders, , guitarist Bill Kelliher and drummer Brann Dailor. Hinds parted ways with the group earlier this year due to some controversy.

The band announced his exit with a social media post in March 2025 that his departure was a mutual decision. They wished him “nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavours,” in response to a fan’s comment on the post. However, Hinds had no pleasant words for his bandmates and claimed he had been ejected from the group and called his former bandmates “horrible humans.”



The band posted a heartfelt statement on its social media accounts on Thursday, writing: “We are in a state of unfathomable sadness and grief… last night Brent Hinds passed away as a result of a tragic accident. We are heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we’ve shared so many triumphs, milestones, and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many. Our hearts are with Brent’s family, friends, and fans. At this time, we please ask that you respect everyone’s privacy during this difficult time. RIP Brent.”

About Brenat Hinds



Hinds was born William Brent Hinds in 1974 in Helena, Alabama, and moved to Atlanta in the late 1990s. He joined Sanders in the band Four Hour Fogger, and the two soon formed Mastodon with Dailor and Kelliher.