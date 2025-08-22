/Lil Nas X arrested after he walks around LA streets nearly naked, hospitalised later

Rapper Lil Nas X has been taken into custody after he got into an altercation with police in Los Angeles. The award-winning rapper has been hospitalized. According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), officers were called to Ventura Boulevard in LA at around 5:30 am on Thursday after receiving calls about a man walking on the streets wearing only underwear.

When officers arrived, they claim the Old Town Road singer allegedly “charged” at them, leading to his arrest on suspicion of battery.

Lil Nas X walks around LA streets in underwear and boots

Videos of Lil Nas X walking on the streets nearly naked have been doing the rounds of social media for a while now. As per the viral footage, the singer was seen walking along Ventura Boulevard wearing only underwear and cowboy boots. He was seen placing a traffic cone on his head and behaving incoherently.

The video was shot by a passerby, during which Lil Nas X was seen strutting down the LA streets and telling them to “not be late to the party tonight.”

Watch the video here:

The rapper was reportedly taken to the hospital for evaluation of a possible overdose.

The Police did not identify the rapper by name, but they did confirm that an incoherent, nearly naked man was taken into custody and hospitalized at around 5:50 am on Thursday. It is the same time and location where Lil Nas X was filmed, according to a report in TMZ.

About Lil Nas X

Born as Montero Lamar Hill, the American rapper, singer, and songwriter is best known for blending rap and pop into bold, genre-defying hits. He first shot to fame in 2019 with his breakout single ‘Old Town Road’, which went viral on TikTok and topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a consecutive 19 weeks.