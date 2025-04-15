Rapper Lil Nas X was rushed to a hospital after he suddenly suffered from partial face paralysis and couldn’t move the right side of his face.

Assuring he was fine apart from not being able to move the right side of his face, Lil Nas X shared a photo from the hospital with him lying down on the bed in a hospital gown. In the video, he can be seen laughing and telling his fans that he has “lost control” of the right side of his face. He’s seen trying to laugh with only muscles on the left cheek moving.

Lil Nas X is in hospital

The muscles in his face currently seem immobile. He says, “It’s like, what the f***. I can’t even laugh right, bro. What the f***! Oh my god. So… oh my god, bro. So… yeah.”

In separate videos posted to his Instagram Stories, he’s seen to be in good spirits, joking and saying, “We normal over here, we get crazy over here!”.

He also thanked his fans for being there and says that he is “OK” and asked them to “stop being sad” for him, adding “shake ur ass for me instead!”.

We don’t know how he suddenly got paralysed. Fans meanwhile, speculate that it could be Bell’s Palsy – an idiopathic condition, meaning an exact cause for the paralysis cannot be pinpointed – or Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a nerve issue that similarly causes facial paralysis alongside other side effects, including temporary hearing loss.

Other musicians that have suffered from other Bell’s Palsy or Ramsay Hunt Syndrome include Justin Bieber, who revealed in 2022 that he suffered from the latter, leaving him partially paralysed in the right side of his face for some time. He has since made a full recovery.