Met Gala 2023: Rapper Lil Nas X goes nearly naked on the red carpet

Rapper and songwriter Lil Nas X turned heads as he experimented with a bold look for the Met Gala red carpet on Monday night in New York. The artist hit the red carpet wearing nothing but a thong and leaving nothing to the imagination.

.

The 24-year-old was covered in silver body paint and sparkly rhinestones along with exquisite pearl detailing around his neck and face to transform into a glamorous cat - perhaps as an ode to late legendary designer Karl Lagefeld's cat. His silver thong was accessorised with a belt made out of pearls.

Reacting to his Met Gala 2023 look, a netizen commented, "Nas is back." "Oh my god! He is stealing the show," another one wrote.



The nearly naked look was designed by makeup artist Pat McGrath in collaboration with Dior Men, with creative direction by Nicola Formichetti and long silver nails by Temeka Jackson.



This year's theme pays homage to legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85 and the rapper honoured his beloved cat Choupette, with the feline-inspired look.