Lil Nas X dresses up as used tampon for Halloween, gets trolled on social media

Lil Nas X took creativity a bit too far as he chose his costume for Halloween this year. The rapper drew in polarising views as he dressed up as a used tampon for Halloween. While many trolled him and termed him as insensitive, there were some who praised him for normalising menstrual health issues.



Lil Nas X took to his social media handles and shared a video of his Halloween look without any caption. He was seen wearing what looked like a tampon with blood on it. He matched it with long white hair with hints of red on it. He completed the look with white pants and heels. The video has him taking a walk on a footpath, holding a white string tied to a cutout that looked like a vagina. He ended the video with a laugh as his upcoming music played in the background.

Soon after the video was shared, the internet came down heavily on him and trolled him for his costume. A user commented on the Instagram post, “I enjoy this look but the fact that you personally have never experienced the stigma, shame or pain involved with having a period makes me pause and think……. But why though?”



Another user seemed to agree and wrote, “This is so wrong you don’t even know what we go through every month just gone laugh at our pain.” “When you are a biological man who plays with feminity for clout but publically disrespect women at the same time (peace out emoji) because vaginas and periods are like funny or scary or something,” commented a third one.



Another person wrote that Lil Nas X shouldn't dress up as something that he hasn't experienced. They said, "I gotta say, I don’t think you’d want to be a period if you could experience a period. Believe me, it ain’t no walk in the park! But living through it month after month, year after year, is often a horror show! Peace!”