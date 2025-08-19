/Justin Baldoni accused of bullying by It Ends With Us co-star Isabela Ferrer amid legal battle with Blake Lively

The feud between It Ends With Us co-stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively is never-ending. Justin Baldoni faced a setback in which the judge dismissed the actor's $650 million lawsuit against her, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and The New York Times. In the latest development, actress Isabela Ferrer, who played the younger version of Blake Lively's character Lily Bloom, has accused Justin of bullying her.

More details about Isabela's accusations against Justin Baldoni

As per several reports, in court documents, Isabela Ferrer has accused the director and his associates of acting inappropriately towards her after she received a subpoena from Lively's counsel as part of the legal dispute.

Reportedly, Ferrer's attorneys reached out to Baldoni's Wayfarer Studios production company to have her legal fees covered by her movie contract. However, they said Ferrer soon received a response from the company asking her to relinquish control of her response to the Lively subpoena to Wayfarer before being granted compensation.

Also Read: Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards reveals suffering two miscarriages

As per reports, her lawsuit also includes an allegation in which Isabela had filmed a scene in the film where Young Lily loses her virginity. After the scene was filmed, Baldoni had reportedly approached the young actress and said, "I know I am not supposed to say this, but that was hot"".

All about Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's legal dispute

The legal tussle between the It Ends With Us lead duo began when Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni in December, alleging disturbing and unprofessional behavior, and also accused him of launching a retaliatory smear campaign.