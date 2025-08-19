/Three Idiots actor Achyut Potdar dies at 91, condolences pour in from fans

Veteran actor Achyut Potdar, who has prominently worked in Bollywood films, specially for the role of professor in Three Idiots, including featuring Marathi films as well, has reportedly passed away at the age of 91. He breathed his last on Monday, ie, August 18, at Jupiter Hospital in Thane. Condolences and tributes poured in from fans as soon as the news was shared on social media.

What was the cause of the death of Achyut Potdar? Condolences and tributes from fans

The seasoned Indian actor was admitted to the hospital due to health complications. His last rites will be held today in Thane. The exact cause of death is yet to be revealed.

Soon after the news of his death spread like wildfire, fans took to social media platforms to mourn the demise of the renowned actor. One user wrote, "His line 'are kehna kya chahtey ho, will be echoed in our lives forever". Another user wrote, "May the soul of Achyut Potdar rest in peace". "RIP, he was a brilliant actor", wrote the third user.

All about Achyut Potdar

Born in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, Achyut Potdar spent his childhood in Indore. He graduated with a major in Economics and secured the top rank, getting the university medal. The actor has worked in over 125 Bollywood films, featured in 25 serials, 26 plays, and 45 ads. Known for his character roles in films, Achyut Potdar entered Bollywood at 44.

He became a professor at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, and later joined the Indian Army from which he retired as a captain in 1967. He also worked with Indian Oil as an executive for a period of nearly 25 years and retired at the age of 58 in 1992.

He also worked in Aakrosh, Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai, Ardh Satya, Vijeta, Parinda, Narasimha, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Damini – Lightning, Dhund: The Fog, Ekkees Toppon Ki Salaami, Karzzzz, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Bhoothnath, Dabangg 2, Ferrari Ki Sawaari, among others.